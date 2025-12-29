Riordan delivered another strong campaign in 2025, finishing third overall in the XC2 championship, backing up his second-place finishes in both 2024 and 2023. With 28 podiums over the past four seasons, including six wins in the last three, the Australian standout has built a reputation on speed and consistency. He now joins Phoenix Racing Honda, poised to deliver the organization its first professional GNCC championship.

Gus Riordan, XC2 Racer, Phoenix Racing Honda

“The past three years have given me all the lessons I need for a title run in 2026. Joining Phoenix Racing felt like the perfect move as I step into a program that is fully committed to going after the XC2 championship with me. My initial testing on the Honda CRF250R has been incredibly positive, and I think our combined motivation is going to be obvious when we line up for round one.”

Riordan’s path to GNCC prominence has been anything but typical. He moved full-time from Australia to the United States at just 14 years old, not for racing but for his family’s own growth. Later came the chase of his racing dreams. After turning pro in 2020, initially competing on the West Coast in WORCS, he transitioned full-time to GNCC for the 2022 season. This move also brought him across the country, fully committing to America’s most competitive oﬀ-road championship. Despite his young age, Riordan already has four full XC2 seasons under his belt and will begin the 2026 season at just 20 years old.