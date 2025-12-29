Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas return for Episode 3, where wild cards are everywhere. That's Jorge Prado, RJ Hampshire, Joey Savatgy, Christian Craig, Shane McElrath, Garrett Marchbanks, Mitchell Oldenburg, Colt Nichols, and more. Then Kris Keefer breaks down the bikes. So many questions with this group. Who is ready to step up!?

Presented by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Engine Ice, Maxima and Motosport.com.

