WSX South African GP
December 27, 2025, 5:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship is now officially two weeks away. Now that the SMX preview show has aired on TV, you can watch the full video on the SuperMotocross YouTube page.

View the full broadcast/streaming information for the 2026 Anaheim 1 Supercross, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener, below.

    Saturday, January 10
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Anaheim 1 Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 1 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
