Even though he's not the defending champion here, the 22-year-old Lawrence was the favorite to win in 2026. Now it's hard to say who is the title favorite. We've yet to see Chase Sexton race on his new Kawasaki, and the glimpses we saw of both Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac in the off-season races were mixed. Both are using their time to test their new machines: Webb learning the updated generation YZ450F while Tomac was still adapting to his new KTM ride and team. It also feels like we could see some first-time winners in '26, like Hunter Lawrence and/or Justin Cooper. And even Suzuki must now feel like they have a better shot, as veterans Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson both looked good in the international races. Speaking of that, Husqvarna's Malcolm Stewart also looked great in winning the Paris Supercross.

The 2025 year was an incredibly turbulent year for Team Honda HRC Progressive as a whole. They started with an off night at the Anaheim opener for both Hunter (11th) and Jett (12th), but a 250SX win for Shimoda. But then Jo broke his fingers against a pit board in practice the following week, which he did not really fully recover from until summer. Then both Lawrences went out with injuries before the halfway point in SX. The only high point after that was Chance Hymas' muddy win in Foxborough.

The brothers came back to pretty much dominate outdoors, then they went 1-2 in the 450SMX World Championship, and of course led Australia to a second straight Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations win. The 250 Class saw Hymas dominate at Thunder Valley in Colorado, only to end up with a torn ACL the following week at High Point. Shimoda came on strong to end the summer, then topped Haiden Deegan for the 250SMX title. Jo also had a fantastic showing at the MXoN—on the CRF450R—then he fractured his neck while practicing a month and a half later.

Now, Hunter Lawrence (450SX) and Chance Hymas (250SX West Division) will be the only two factory Honda riders to start the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign. Eric Johnson got to speak to Johnny O'Mara, the Lawrences' coach/trainer, for a Racer X Online interview. Here's a preview of what O'Mara had to say...

“Jett did make a little hiccup in training, which led to a small crash,” explained O’Mara. “That just goes to show you that they’re not bulletproof. Jett pretty much went down without the bike and then landed on his foot. That’s how the incident happened. With the big picture, and if you look at what the injury was, it was a mild dislocation and fracture of the ankle. There was also the injury to the talus and navicular. The navicular is in your wrist, but it’s in your foot also. That definitely required surgery, which he got in Florida. We were happy with the surgeon who did it. We got lucky, you know? We didn’t have our doctors from California there. That’s always a concern for us, but we needed to get it done. We couldn’t get Jett transferred to California because of the nature of the injury. We just needed to take care of it right then and there. It turned out well. He’s resting and recovering. The first couple of weeks will be pretty tough for him. The crash didn’t touch his knee. That’s his bad knee that just got repaired last year. No problem on the knee. It was just Jett’s ankle that took a big blow.”

What is exactly that window or time period for healing?

“I’ve already heard twelve weeks, which is three months non-weight-bearing. I would say it’s probably not that long in our world. He’s so young and strong, and we have a great team around us with rehabilitation. We always feel like we can speed it up a little bit. That’s just me being confident in our team of people that are around us. It’ll be day by day, week by week, month by month. We’ll constantly get X-rays every two to four weeks to see how everything is looking in there. He’s got some hardware in there that instantly gave him some stability with the screws and stuff like that."

Add it all up, and he's hopefully back in late March or early April, so stay tuned.

And our social media friend Josh Gagnon (@AlwaysBelieve331) has his annual countdown up and running; here are this week's entries, as Anaheim is now 15 days away. Look for Josh's page on Instagram and give him a follow...