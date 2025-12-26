The big changes for the ClubMX Yamaha team continue. Muc-Off dropped the title sponsorship of the team in late November, a move team owner Brandon Haas said was "bittersweet" since they had a good partnership, but the timing of the change was horrible with the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship less than two months away at that point. In early December, a collaboration with the McGinley Clinic was announced, as well as which riders would be racing 250SX West and 250SX East. You can read all of those articles below.

Now, the team has also announced a gear change from FXR Racing to Fly Racing for '26. Haas said the following in the announcement: "FLY Racing is a perfect fit for our direction, and we’re excited to grow together for the long haul.”

The Anaheim 1 SX starts the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season on January 11, and the 250SX East Division Championship starts February 21 at the Arlington SX.