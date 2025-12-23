As for the age rule, this has been hinted about for at least a year now, with Davey Coombs noting it several times over the last few months, but now it is fully in place: riders will have to be at least 17 years old to get a professional license starting in 2026, unless already grandfathered in (say turning pro at 16 in 2025). Check out the official note from the rulebook.

Note: bold and cross outs done by the AMA.

SECTION 1 - SPORTING REGULATIONS

1.2 LICENSES AND CREDENTIALS

1.2.15 AMA LICENSE APPLICATION TYPES

a. Rider License

1. To be eligible for an AMA Rider License, a Credentialed Participant at a minimum must:

i. Be at least 16 17 years of age.

Now, let’s jump in with the biggest change to the rulebook for 2026: the adjustment of red flag restarts, especially late in a race.

“SECTION 1 - SPORTING REGULATIONS RESTARTS AND RED FLAG PROCEDURES When a race is stopped after the leader completes three (3) laps but prior to time expiring one minute (1:00) remaining on the race clock, the following procedures will apply: When a race is stopped on or after time has expired one minute (1:00) remaining on the race clock but prior to the checkered flag being displayed, the race will be deemed complete, and the following procedures will apply:”

Basically, this red flag adjustment will fix the old rule, which impacted the Detroit SX earlier this year. In the 250SX main event back in mid-February, the race was red flagged very late in the 250SX main event—with just seven seconds on the clock when the red flag was waved—when Cameron McAdoo went down hard at the end of the whoops section and needed medical attention. The whoops section was the second-most outside section but the high-speed sections that surrounded the whoops on each side did not allow for a safe and clear path for the medical crew to reach McAdoo. So, the red flag came out, and since there were seven seconds still left on the clock, the riders lined up for a staggered restart.

Max Anstie’s seven-second lead over P2 Levi Kitchen was gone due to the natural bunch on the restart and Kitchen was instantly able to capitalize when the green flag waved. He took over the race lead and won on what became a two-lap sprint to the finish. Kitchen later said, “I really don’t feel like I won tonight,” due to the circumstances. Anstie was also frustrated with the way the end of the race unfolded in what was clearly a second straight win for the Yamaha rider.

If this exact situation would have happened with this new, 2026 rule (red flag with under a minute left), the race would have been called then and there—Anstie would have been the winner, Kitchen second, and so on. Staggered restart will still apply when necessary (more than three laps into the race), but a red flag that late in a race will just mean the race ends there.