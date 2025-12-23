As Cullin Park enters his fifth professional season, he does so following a breakthrough year that included his first career Supercross podium—a second-overall finish at the East Rutherford round. That result added to an already solid résumé, which includes multiple top-five finishes and 15 top-ten results across 25 starts. Since earning Supercross Rookie of the Year honors at the beginning of his pro career, Park has shown steady progression each season. With his trajectory trending upward, Park aims to be a consistent top-five contender in 2026 and chase additional podium finishes.

Cullin Park | #49 Phoenix Racing Honda:

“Each year since turning pro with Phoenix Racing, I’ve chipped away at the results. Year one was about making mains consistently, year two was finding top-ten speed, year three had a few bumps in the road, and year four was finally showing a glimpse of my true potential with a top five and my first podium. Some people might call that a breakout year, but I know there’s more coming. The bike is better, I’m better, and I’ll be ready when the gate drops in Arlington.”

Following his rookie season in the United States, Gavin Towers returns with Phoenix Racing Honda for 2026. Armed with a year of experience and flashes of top-ten speed in Supercross, Towers looks to build upon that foundation and consistently place his Honda CRF250R inside the top half of the field throughout the 250 East Region campaign.

Gavin Towers | #73 Phoenix Racing Honda:

“The past few years, I’ve definitely taken a less traditional path transitioning from amateurs to the pros. At times it’s been rewarding, and at times frustrating, but through it all, it’s reminded me that racing dirt bikes is my priority. My motivation heading into 2026 is at an all-time high, and I’m excited to show the team and the fans how that translates on the track.”

Evan Ferry enters 2026 with renewed motivation following an injury-shortened 2025 season. Despite setbacks, Ferry showed flashes of his potential, most notably during his heat race performance at Anaheim 1, before being sidelined.

Evan Ferry | #715 Phoenix Racing Honda:

“From the outside, 2025 might look rough, and at times it was. But being able to show what I expect out of myself in my A1 heat race was huge for my confidence. The injury afterward wasn’t planned, but on the bright side, I discovered a solution to a health problem, so the injury was definitely a blessing in disguise. After years of multiple doctor visits and no solutions, I finally found answers that had been eluding me. 2026 is a chance to start fresh and reset my pro career. I’m grateful for the support David Eller and Phoenix Racing have shown me, and now I’m ready to give that back tenfold.”

Behind the scenes, Phoenix Racing has dedicated extensive eﬀort and experience to refining its 2026 Honda CRF250R platform, resulting in what the team believes is the strongest bike to ever roll out of its Salisbury, North Carolina, race shop. Placing all three riders in the same Supercross region is a strategic decision, allowing the team to concentrate resources and maximize performance across the program.

With preparation at an all-time high, Phoenix Racing Honda enters the 2026 season more composed and focused than ever. Look for the Phoenix Racing CRF250Rs to make an immediate impact when the 250 East Region kicks oﬀ in Arlington, Texas, on February 21st.

About Phoenix Racing

Founded in 2012, Phoenix Racing is a North Carolina-based motorsports team that competes across multiple disciplines on both two and four wheels. The championship- winning team has earned titles in AMA Arenacross, ATV Motocross, GNCC, and Sprint Enduro, while continuing to expand its presence in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.