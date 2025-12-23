Max Sanford, Reven Gordon, and Josh Varize Complete 2026 Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki Team

The following press release is from Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki:

Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki Powered by Rockit Apple 2026 Supercross Season Announcement

Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki is proud to announce its plans for the upcoming 2026 Supercross season, highlighted by a strong preseason program and several key rider updates.

The team entered the 2026 Supercross preseason with Max Sanford, Dylan Walsh, and Reven Gordon preparing as its rider lineup. As preseason training progressed, several important changes were made that will shape the organization moving forward.

Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki officially announces the release of Dylan Walsh, who has signed a multi-year contract with Factory KTM Australia.

Team owner Cari Schehr commented: “While this was a difficult decision, especially so close to the season opener, the long history and relationship between Grindstone and Dylan played an important role in our support of this move. Dylan was there from the very beginning—nearly five years ago—when we started this team together. We are extremely proud to see him earn a factory-level opportunity. We also understand his long-term desire to be closer to his family in New Zealand, making the move to Australia a natural step in both his career and personal life. We wish Dylan nothing but success in the next chapter of his journey.”

Following Walsh’s departure, Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki is excited to announce the signing of Joshua Varize, who will join the team for the 2026 Supercross season.

Schehr added: “I’ve known Joshua since he was 10 years old and have watched him ride and progress throughout the seasons. I’m excited for the opportunity to work together and see what we can accomplish as a team.”

Additionally, during early preseason training, Max Sanford unfortunately suffered a dislocation and fractures at the L4 and L5 levels of his spine during a crash at Lake Elsinore. Despite the severity of the injury, Max has shown remarkable resilience and is progressing positively in his recovery. The current plan is for Max to return to racing during the second half of the 2026 Supercross season, and the entire Grindstone organization stands fully behind his recovery and comeback.