Watch: Media Days SMX Insider Extras - Short Clips with Smith, Tomac, Forkner, H. Lawrence, and More
December 22, 2025, 12:40pm
Videos by of SMX League
In early December, the 2026 SMX Media Days event took place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas caught up with several riders for the SMX Insider show. You can watch the full show below and can catch some extra clips from riders such as Jordon Smith, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Austin Forkner, Hunter Lawrence, and SMX Video Pass French broadcast commentator Sebastien Tortelli.
Below is the Anaheim 1 SX broadcast and streaming times.
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- Anaheim 1 Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
-