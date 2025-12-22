VIP Tickets on Sale For 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco) — Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce that the VIP tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, taking place at the legendary Ernée Circuit in France from 2–4 October 2026.
The Motocross of Nations returns to one of the sport’s most iconic venues, where the world’s best riders will battle for national pride and the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy. With its natural stadium-like layout, amazing elevation and electric atmosphere, Ernée is widely regarded as one of the favourit circuit among riders and fans.
Premium hospitality options include the outstanding Diamond VIP, located in the same exclusive area as the acclaimed 2023 edition and offering full-weekend access, prime track views and dedicated hospitality, the VIP Club, delivering elevated comfort and exclusive viewing areas throughout the event. As well as the VIP Camping!
VIP Diamond
The ultimate MXoN experience, offering the best views of the track, full-weekend access and premium hospitality. Includes paddock access, gourmet dining with breakfast, lunch and all-day snacks, Skybox Terraces overlooking the start gate, the exclusive Diamond Deck, meet & greets with motocross legends, VIP parking, a reserved table for the weekend and a special MXoN gift bag.
VIP Club
A premium hospitality option combining comfort and atmosphere, with paddock access, international cuisine served in the Club VIP Restaurant, breakfast, lunch and snacks, VIP parking, a gift bag and dedicated viewing areas with outstanding track views.
VIP Camping
A privileged camping area located close to the MXoN paddock, ideal for fans wanting to stay at the heart of the action.
The weekend begins with the official team parade on Friday, 2 October, setting the tone for three days of high-intensity racing and unforgettable moments.
Get ready to see the absolute best riders on the planet! Met the legends of the sport and be as close as it gets to your heroes while cheering for your country and truly VIP Style!
Be part of the action at the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée.
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Sunday, October 4
