Roczen, Anderson, and Nichols Complete 2026 Suzuki SMX Lineup

The following press release is from Suzuki:

Suzuki charges into the 2026 Supercross season with an impressive lineup featuring Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and Colt Nichols.

Brea, CA – Suzuki Motor USA, LLC and Pipes Motorsports Group are thrilled to unveil their official lineup for the 2026 Supercross season, fielding a trio of elite athletes including Daytona winner Ken Roczen, reigning World Supercross SX1 Champion Jason Anderson, and Colt Nichols—each competing aboard the Suzuki RM-Z450.

With three of the sport’s most accomplished and recognizable riders leading the program, Suzuki heads into the 2026 Supercross season with strong momentum and championship-level aspirations. Building on Roczen’s impressive performances throughout 2025 and in the World Supercross Championship, along with Anderson’s newly secured 2025 World Supercross title, 2026 represents a pivotal year as Suzuki lines up with a proven, competitive roster in the premier class.

Ken Roczen returns to the Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki team for his fourth season on the team and he takes on a new role as Global Brand Ambassador for Suzuki. Roczen has had an impressive run on the Suzuki RM-Z450 including 19 podium finishes, a thrilling victory at Daytona, and two overall wins in the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship, dominating the Buenos Aires opener winning all three main events.

Ken Roczen returns to Supercross competition with Suzuki, carrying momentum, experience, and proven race-winning speed into the 2026 season.

“I am so happy and extremely excited to start the 2026 season with the PMG group, the people that I’ve been with for the last four years, and of course the partnership with Suzuki, " said Roczen. “I think we have a great motorcycle and we have been able to keep making it better and better. I’ve been having a lot of fun practicing on and racing the RM-Z450.”

“We’ve been doing really well lately and I’m looking forward to carrying some of that momentum into the 2026 season. I’m excited to get it going and we have definitely done our work and now it’s time to have some fun and see where we stack up against the competition.”