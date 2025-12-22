Results Archive
December 22, 2025, 5:50pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Episode 2 of our Monster Energy AMA Supercross season preview shows is live, and thankfully we already talked about Jett Lawrence in Episode 1 before he was hurt. So this second show is still accurate! It’s jammed packed with stars like Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis, and Justin Barcia. Wow! Weege, Matthes and JT break it down plus Keefer talks about the 2026 Yamaha YZ450F changes and the all-new Ducati Desmo450 MX. 

Presented by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Engine Ice, Maxima and Motosport.com.

