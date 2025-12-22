“Yeah, I think it makes sense. I want to be in the West Region,” answered the son of former MXGP Grand Prix pilot Mervyn Anstie. “I’ve raced the East the last few years and I love the East Coast. We live on the East Coast. But West is still West, you know? Anaheim is Anaheim. It’s been a while since I’ve lined up at Anaheim on a 250, that’s for sure. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back in that stadium. Yeah, my plan is to do West, but again, it’s not all up to me. The team and Bobby Regan and Gareth Swanepoel will make the call. You saw how it goes. It can change right up until the last minute. But of course, the plan is to do the West Region. We had the Red Plate last year and now the goal this year is to get it and keep it [laughs]. That’s the plan! Yeah, I definitely know that we are in a good spot. The bike is solid. I’ve got a few more weeks now to upgrade my last little bits and fine tune everything and do a little more testing if we need to and, yeah, get ready to do some U.S. gate drops.”

And it’s been so far, so good as far as Max Anstie’s 2026 preseason preparation in getting both himself and his motorcycle whipped into championship fighting trim.

“It’s been awesome,” enthusiastically explained Anstie. “Honestly, and I know it is cliché, but doing this World Supercross Championship and having this time to really fine tune things put myself in a good position physically and mentally. And just with the testing of the bike. Knowing that my things are solid and we are right there. Yeah, it’s been great to run through it all. I’ve also been able to take my wife and little guy to Australia and Cape Town and to these awesome places. We’ve been doing this fun stuff. Like my little guy, he came out in opening ceremonies with me this last weekend. Man, that was pretty cool. It was great to get to experience these different countries and go racing over there. I was able to do it with the family. It was more chilled and relaxed than the U.S. stuff. There was a bit more time. Yeah, it has been really good. I’m in a really good spot and just pleased at this point in my career that it is even a possibility with this World Supercross Championship. It’s great to have the opportunity to do this. It wasn’t around a few years ago, so it’s cool at this point in my career to be able to do that and to have an off-season like we have and to keep it rolling into next year’s AMA Supercross season. Yeah, it’s been awesome.”

In recent interviews throughout the global supercross media community, Anstie communicated: “Hey, supercross is such a dream and it took me a long time to get to this spot, and I feel like I’m in a really solid spot in my career now.” When asked if that is, in fact, how he is feeling, Anstie was quick to reply.

“Yep. Yep. Exactly. When I was a kid, supercross felt like the ultimate place to be. You wanted to be in America. We didn’t have Instagram and stuff back then. It was magazines and Racer X. When I was in the UK it was Moto magazine and Dirt Bike Rider and I wished I was able to be there in America and to do that. And eventually I got the opportunity to be where I’m at right now and on the best 250 team in the pits and to have the opportunity to fight for titles and to fight for championships and to fight for wins and to train and race with the best guys in the world. I feel good, I’m happy and my body is good. I’m solid and I’m strong and able to keep this going. I just feel like I’m progressing and in a spot now where I’m just getting to my best self.”