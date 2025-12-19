Who is Racing 250SX West Division at 2026 Anaheim 1 SX?
The ‘26 Monster Energy SMX World Championship and the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is now just 22 days away! Yup, just three weeks from now we will drop the gates on A1 in Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
While we have yet to receive full confirmation on any sort of entry lists for the opener, we have an idea of which 250SX racers will compete in the 250SX West Division and the 250SX East Division. Both are ten-round championships, and we will see three total East/West Showdowns for the second-straight year in 2026. The 250SX East Division Championship opener is the February 21 Arlington SX at AT&T Stadium in Texas.
We will update this list when more information is confirmed. As of December 19, these are the lineups we expect to see.
Red Bull KTM
Julien Beaumer, the team's sole 250SMX rider under contract, will be OUT for entire supercross season following his injury at the SMX Playoffs 1 race in September and the team will not have a fill-in rider.
Honda HRC Progressive
250SX West
Chance Hymas (confirmed)
Hymas is going to switch from 250SX East his first three seasons of 250SX and race West in 2026. It is possible Jo Shimoda misses the majority of, if not the entirety, the supercross season due to his back injury in November, so he did not have a 250SX designation in the ’26 team announcement. There will not be a fill-in rider signed for Shimoda.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
250SX West
Levi Kitchen (expected)
Drew Adams (expected)
250SX East
Seth Hammaker (confirmed)
Cameron McAdoo (expected)
After talking with the team last week, Kitchen and Adams both seem ready to go, plus Hammaker, who has not been cleared to ride yet after shoulder surgery, confirmed he will be East. Last week, McAdoo said he has been riding for a while but just got back riding supercross the week prior. Kitchen and Adams on West seems likely.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
250SX West
Ryder DiFrancesco (confirmed)
250SX East
Casey Cochran (confirmed)
Daxton Bennick (confirmed)
DiFrancesco confirmed he is in for Anaheim 1, with Bennick and Cochran confirmed to race 250SX East.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
250SX West
Haiden Deegan (confirmed)
Michael Mosiman (expected)
Max Anstie (expected)
250SX East
Cole Davies (expected)
Nate Thrasher (expected)
Pierce Brown (expected)
While Deegan has confirmed he is going to run the #1 plate, Mosiman said West Coast is likely in an Instagram post this week. And it would not be shocking to see Max Anstie, who has been racing the FIM World Supercross Championship, race 250SX West as well, while Davies, Thrasher, and Brown all race 250SX East. That would at least give the team three riders in each division. At the time, it sounds like Kayden Minear, Caden Dudney, Landen Gordon, and Carson Wood are going to be racing the SMX Next amateur program, although again, things may change.
Triumph Factory Racing Team
250SX East
Jalek Swoll (confirmed)
*Austin Forkner (confirmed)
Jordon Smith has officially moved to the premier class, stating his 250F career is done. That leaves the team with just Swoll and Forkner for 250SX, although all three riders are coming off of injuries late in the 2025 SMX season. Forkner will race at least the first six 450SX rounds in place of Smith (recovering from shoulder surgery) and then he will join Swoll in the 250SX East Division as Smith is aiming to be back in action for his 450SX debut at the same time (Arlington). Steve Matthes is reporting SMX Next competitor Deacon Denno might be racing 250SX West as well, making his pro debut at the season opener. Denno posted a video this week of him riding at the practice track with #199 on the back of his jersey, instead amateur #19. Seems like Denno might get called up to 250SX now! (Note: John Short wore #199 in 2025 but earned #90 for '26.)
ClubMX Yamaha
250SX West
Max Vohland (confirmed)
Hunter Yoder (confirmed)
250SX East
Coty Schock (confirmed)
Devin Simonson (confirmed)
The ClubMX team was the first to confirm its riders’ coasts for ’26, doing so in early December. West-Coast natives Vohland and Yoder will race 250SX West with Schock and Simonson taking on the 250SX East Division.
Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
250SX West
Parker Ross
Dilan Schwartz
Leo Tucker
Lux Turner
The California-based team will field all four riders in the 250SX West Division, with Ross, Schwartz, and Tucker returning to the team and Turner joining them after two years with AEO Powersports KTM.
AEO Powersports KTM
250SX West
Avery Long
Carson Mumford
Kyle Wise
Another West Coast-based team, AEO will bring its trio to Anaheim 1, with Long returning and Mumford and Wise moving to the team.
Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
250SX West
Another West Coast-based team, Team Solitaire will have Wageman and Thompson in 250SX West.
Again, things could change. We will provide updates when available.