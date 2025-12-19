They're here! Ye olde annual Racer X Monster Energy preview shows! Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas break down the 450 field of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in four episodes. Who makes the coveted (because Steve started this beef) episode 1? How about past AMA Supercross Champions Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence? Plus, professional test rider Kris Keefer weighs in on the motorcycles!

Presented by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Engine Ice, Maxima and Motosport.com