I had been working on a yearly work visa every year as a mechanic and there were some complications with it going into the 2005 season. Sooooo yeah, I kind of had to get married to my then-girlfriend Angie (still my wife ICYWW!) to legally work in the USA. So, we got married and filed all the paperwork for the green card. But there was this period between the expiration of the work visa and getting the green card, and Yamaha couldn't have me working for them in that time. We worked out a deal where Ferry would pay directly to my Canadian company, but I worked for Ferry and not "Yamaha." So, I was at the test track during the weeks, building the race bikes, working on practice bikes and all that, but just not AT Yamaha (I did it all at the test track out of the box van) and, yeah, not at the races either. So, Bob Oliver was Timmy's mechanic at the races (and let's face it, he was better than me anyways—dude's a legend!) Bob was there, I think, the first two or three rounds until Ferry broke his wrist and missed some time. So yeah, "we" swept the podium and I was just chilling in the stands watching the bike I build get on the box. Again, not awesome for me but whatever, good for the whole team to do something like that, I have to think that we were probably the only team that were not on Hondas to ever sweep a 450SX podium?

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

As boot camp starts to see the end on the horizon, trainers will begin to think about a method called “tapering.” While I’m not an expert and don’t have any fitness degrees, I have been through a boot camp or 15 before. I know the in’s and out’s and the why. For weeks and months now, riders have been logging volume. Lots of miles, lots of laps, and lots of long days putting their body through the paces of all things boot camp. That volume is all about building a base. That base will provide the foundation of fitness that riders rely on for the 31 rounds of SMX. Training during the season is purely maintenance and peaking on race day. The base fitness created in the off-season (or honed anyway) is pivotal for support when fatigue sets in. It’s the whole reason for boot camp.

Now that the base is in place, the taper comes into play. Tapering is basically winding down the volume and redirecting efforts into shorter, more intense bursts of effort. It’s a focusing and narrowing of energy. Being able to churn 75 miles on a bicycle is useless if a rider can’t trigger a high energy burst for the first few laps. This tapering and shift to sprinting will bring balance to the overall program. Timing varies but it’s always around the holidays when the tapering word is used daily. Instead of a two-three-hour bike ride and 100 laps, riders will do a one-hour bike ride in a higher heart rate zone and less laps but full noise. It’s time to sharpen the spear, so to speak. For some, these days are easier, some they are harder. That depends on what the preference is. Volume monsters don’t mind the endless agony of the early days while the sprinter variety love the end where they shine. Different strokes. One thing’s for sure, everyone loves to see the end nearing and a distant, barely visible light on the horizon that is Anaheim.