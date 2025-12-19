Welcome to Racerhead, the last one before Christmas. The moto world has been mostly quiet this week as everyone is hunkered down and on full-A1 mode, now just 22 days away and counting. The off-season races are all over and Suzuki has another FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) to celebrate courtesy of Jason Anderson, who ended an otherwise awful year on a high note. El Hombre had dropped out of both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship midway through due to ongoing health issues, and then the former supercross champion and Team Monster Energy Kawasaki parted ways before the SMX Playoff rounds even started. He landed with Twisted Tea/Progressive Suzuki and won the winner-takes-all finale against Quad Lock Honda’s Joey Savatgy and Christian Craig last Saturday in Cape Town, South Africa. It was Anderson’s first stadium win he ended the 2022 450SX season on a four-race winning streak. Maybe this was just the thing for #21 to get things turned back around and moving forward again.
It was also nice to see Max Anstie win the SX2 title. He’s probably left a title or two on the table here in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Now a 33-year-old, Eli Tomac would be the oldest 450SX champion should he be successful in 2026, and Anstie would be just that in the 250 class. (If you're wondering, Justin Brayton currently holds the record for oldest 450SX main event winner—the 2018 Daytona SX—at just under 34 years old. Tomac will not turn 34 until next November, so he would have to win in 2027 to break that record.)
Looking ahead to 2026, it’s shaping up as a banner year with top riders and former champions on new teams—besides Anderson there’s Eli Tomac on KTM and Chase Sexton on Kawasaki. And for the most, everyone has stayed healthy, with the exception of RJ Hampshire (big crash recently and broken scapula and ribs), Justin Barcia (recovering from broken collarbone), and Jordon Smith (recovering from shoulder surgery) but Hampshire and Barcia are expected to be on the gate at A1. I probably speak for a lot of people when I say I can’t wait to see Justin on his new #51 Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Desmo450 MX.
And of course, Jo Shimoda is still recovering from the big crash he had last month, but he was able to go to Japan to be celebrated in his home country as the 250SMX World Champion. He was also named the winner of the “Fighting Spirit” award, which is a prestigious award that’s part of the Japanese Professional Sports Grand Prize. And that’s saying a lot, because Japan also had a banner year in Major League Baseball with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshi Yamamoto (which would be a great name for a SuperMotocross rider!) starring in the World Series. Jo won’t be back until well into the SX tour.
I mentioned Ducati before and Triumph is expanding their SMX program in 2026, which means we will see two new OEMs in the 450SX Class beginning with Anaheim. At first Smith, Triumph’s first-ever AMA winner, was to be on the TF 450-X to start the ’26 SMX season but he’s not going to be healed up in time, so the team announced that their other veteran, Austin Forkner, would do the first six rounds of 450SX instead. Austin has been around for more than a decade now, but injuries have plagued his career. Hard to believe that he will finally be racing a 450 for the first time in 2026.
One other thing that you may have missed is the fact that in 2026 all but two of the 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will begin at 7 p.m. ET time, which means the Anaheim rounds, San Diego, Glendale, and the rest of the West Coast races will actually start at 4 p.m. local time. The reason is the viewership numbers in the East, which are far better for races that end at a decent hour and not after midnight. It also means many riders will be heading for the airports as soon as racing is over for a chance to catch the last flights home every Saturday night.
And our social media friend Josh Gagnon (@AlwaysBelieve331) has his annual countdown up and running; here are this week's entries, as Anaheim is now 22 days away. Look for Josh's page on Instagram and give him a follow...
Here’s wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a great holiday week. Hopefully, Santa Claus delivers, and you and yours will enjoy this one last quiet week before it’s time to go racing again!
Preview Shows Are Here! (Jason Weigandt)
Is it already that time? It is! You surely don't have all your Christmas shopping done yet but we're less than a week out from the big day, so here comes our annual Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Shows. As we have done for a dozen years or so, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and I get together for a debate, laugh, and information-filled series of videos previewing the new season. We also stick Kris Keefer at a desk over to the side to discuss the bikes of the top riders. Episode one went live this morning on our YouTube channel, and we have three more 450 shows coming, plus a 250 show we will shoot in January. Yes, we're pushing the 250 show back because we think teams are actually going to tell us what divisions the riders will race. We'll wait until then. All told, we'll give nearly four hours of pre-season content over five episodes. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll demand we pull Steve off these shows. Again, it's an annual thing!
Please watch. Thanks to sponsors Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxima, Motosport, and Engine Ice for the backing, thanks to Matthes' PulpMX guru Travis Marx for running cameras, and thanks to our own Tom Journet for editing. Merry Christmas, everyone!
OAI (Matthes)
As you read this, I'll be heading down to the legendary Perris Raceway to spin some laps courtesy of Yamaha and their OAI program. What's OAI? Well, it's a program Yamaha has come up with that helps non-profits and others that need help to keep tracks and trails open. It's $10 from every unit they sell, and they take applications from people that could use some money to keep people riding or driving Yamahas. Really cool idea, Yamaha's been giving back to the sport for a long time. In fact, they gave me 10K for PulpMX Gives Back to help injured racers! So, I don't know all the details yet, but they helped Perris with something in order to keep Southern California's oldest moto track operating properly. Super cool of them and looking forward to spinning some laps.
Also, Weege sent me a photo of Team Yamaha on the podium at A1 2004 when they (we) swept the podium with Reed, Ferry, and Vuillemin. The thing is, I was Ferry's mechanic and not on the podium! Not a highlight of my life, that's for sure. He asked me for the story and so here it is.
I had been working on a yearly work visa every year as a mechanic and there were some complications with it going into the 2005 season. Sooooo yeah, I kind of had to get married to my then-girlfriend Angie (still my wife ICYWW!) to legally work in the USA. So, we got married and filed all the paperwork for the green card. But there was this period between the expiration of the work visa and getting the green card, and Yamaha couldn't have me working for them in that time. We worked out a deal where Ferry would pay directly to my Canadian company, but I worked for Ferry and not "Yamaha." So, I was at the test track during the weeks, building the race bikes, working on practice bikes and all that, but just not AT Yamaha (I did it all at the test track out of the box van) and, yeah, not at the races either. So, Bob Oliver was Timmy's mechanic at the races (and let's face it, he was better than me anyways—dude's a legend!) Bob was there, I think, the first two or three rounds until Ferry broke his wrist and missed some time. So yeah, "we" swept the podium and I was just chilling in the stands watching the bike I build get on the box. Again, not awesome for me but whatever, good for the whole team to do something like that, I have to think that we were probably the only team that were not on Hondas to ever sweep a 450SX podium?
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
As boot camp starts to see the end on the horizon, trainers will begin to think about a method called “tapering.” While I’m not an expert and don’t have any fitness degrees, I have been through a boot camp or 15 before. I know the in’s and out’s and the why. For weeks and months now, riders have been logging volume. Lots of miles, lots of laps, and lots of long days putting their body through the paces of all things boot camp. That volume is all about building a base. That base will provide the foundation of fitness that riders rely on for the 31 rounds of SMX. Training during the season is purely maintenance and peaking on race day. The base fitness created in the off-season (or honed anyway) is pivotal for support when fatigue sets in. It’s the whole reason for boot camp.
Now that the base is in place, the taper comes into play. Tapering is basically winding down the volume and redirecting efforts into shorter, more intense bursts of effort. It’s a focusing and narrowing of energy. Being able to churn 75 miles on a bicycle is useless if a rider can’t trigger a high energy burst for the first few laps. This tapering and shift to sprinting will bring balance to the overall program. Timing varies but it’s always around the holidays when the tapering word is used daily. Instead of a two-three-hour bike ride and 100 laps, riders will do a one-hour bike ride in a higher heart rate zone and less laps but full noise. It’s time to sharpen the spear, so to speak. For some, these days are easier, some they are harder. That depends on what the preference is. Volume monsters don’t mind the endless agony of the early days while the sprinter variety love the end where they shine. Different strokes. One thing’s for sure, everyone loves to see the end nearing and a distant, barely visible light on the horizon that is Anaheim.
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
Why Is Yamaha Winning Almost All The 2026 450 Shootouts? (Keefer)
I took some time and wrote a big article over on Steve's site (Pulpmx.com) on how/why the 2026 YZ450F is winning all of these media shootouts that have been happening the past few weeks. Yamaha changed their YZ450F quite a bit from 2025 so winning these shootouts with a redesigned chassis and updated engine is pretty rare. I also go into detail on if shootouts are a still a relevant source of information for the consumer that is in the market for a new bike. Is the shootout model old school and made more for the print style media era or does it really have a place in today's digital world? Read it on PulpMX.com.
Last Win Ads of 2025 (DC)
Since the 2025 racing season is now officially over, it's time to wrap up the win ads for the season in Cycle News. FMF, Dunlop, and Yoshimura all used collage-like designs to show all of their wins and titles over the year, as they should—all three had lots of success in 2025, too much to narrow down on a single Cycle News spread. As far as individual races went, Suzuki gave Jason Anderson's WSX win and championship a spread, while Max Anstie's SX2 championship earned him some love from Pod Knee Braces. Finally, Nitro Mousse celebrated their recent Baja 100 sweep with the SLR Honda team, Hero Racing, and Norman Racing.
Winter Wonderland (Mitch Kendra)
Since it has been a cold and snowy start to the winter season here in the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania, there is not much riding going on here like there is say in Florida or California. It is unfortunate since this is the "off-season" from SMX and the time of the year when we can ride our own bikes...only for it to be too snowy to do so!
However, SwitchbackMX here in Butler, Pennsylvania (about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh) has their indoor track open again this winter season. Their winter racing series is going on now, and Brandon Croney went last weekend to snag some photos, then sent us his favorite ones. If you’re in the area, check it out! Follow the track on Instagram (@switchbackmx) for updates.
Photos by Brandon Croney
Random Notes
The blueprint for the Ricky Carmichael-designed Daytona Supercross track was released this week. “Looks like a classic Daytona track. My favorite thing about Daytona is how the layout breaks down for the Main Events; it has all the technical aspects that bring the whole evening together,” said Eli Tomac, seven-time DAYTONA Supercross champion. “It always looks good, with high-speed sections, technical rhythm lanes, and those motocross-style segments mixed in. It’s a really nice blend. I am ready for it and always have been.”
Happy holidays! Thanks for reading Racerhead! See you at the races.