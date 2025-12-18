The following press release is from Triumph:

TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING CONFIRMS Jordon Smith AND Austin Forkner FOR 450SX

Triumph Factory Racing is preparing to make its highly anticipated debut in the 450 class of AMA Supercross, with Jordon Smith and Austin Forkner competing for the team. While Smith completes the final stages of his recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery, Forkner will move up to the 450SX division aboard the TF 450-X for at least the first six rounds. The 2026 season begins inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 10, 2026.

With Smith enjoying a strong first term with Triumph Factory Racing in 2025 – including Triumph’s first 250SX Main Event victory – the 30-year-old is excited to make the next step in his career with the team by entering the 450SX division. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury sustained at the final SMX round required surgery, which has delayed his planned debut with the TF 450-X. Jordon will return to racing once he’s fully healed and back up to speed, which is expected at round seven of the series in Arlington, Texas.

In preparation for the upcoming season, Forkner spent several days on the TF 450-X to gain experience ahead of a potential future move to the 450 class. The Missouri native immediately gelled with the larger-capacity machine, and together with the team, it was decided that he’ll race the opening rounds of 450SX. It is currently planned that Forkner will return to the TF 250-X and compete in the 250SX East division, coinciding with Smith’s return.

Smith and Forkner’s entry into the AMA 450SX Supercross series marks another new chapter for Triumph, in only the British manufacturer’s third year of off-road competition. Mikkel Haarup will also race the TF 450-X for Triumph Factory Racing in 2026 with the Dane contesting the Pro Motocross campaign that begins in May. Haarup finished sixth in the final 250 Class standings in 2025 despite missing two rounds. While racing next summer, Mikkel will continue to develop the 450 machine for his MXGP return in 2027.

Completing the team’s line-up is Jalek Swoll, who returns from injury with renewed determination to succeed in the 250SX East division. Having shown impressive speed on his TF 250-X over the past two seasons - including securing Triumph’s first podium result in Pro Motocross - Swoll is confident of a strong comeback when racing begins at the end of February, with the Floridian aiming to contend at the front of the field.

Jordon Smith

“I’m really excited to be moving up to the 450 class and racing for the Triumph Factory Racing team next year. I feel like I’ve had my time in the 250 class, and I’ve had a lot of good results, and I think I can transfer that good riding in my move up to the 450. I’m looking forward to working with the team to help develop the bike, and put in some good rides. Unfortunately, the crash I had in practice in Vegas where I dislocated my shoulder resulted in the need to have surgery to repair my rotator cuff and labrum. We’ve been working on the rehab day in, day out and it’s going well, but the return to racing will not be until Arlington. Of course, for me it’s super disappointing not to be out there from the start of the season, especially as this is a momentous occasion for Triumph and the next chapter in my career, but I can’t wait to be back out there and on the TF 450-X.”

Austin Forkner

“I'm super excited for the opportunity to race in the 450SX division to start the 2026 season. Whether it turns out to be a little bit of a warm-up going into 250SX East, or potentially a full season if we decide to go that way, I think it's a great opportunity. I'm excited to see where I stack up in the 450 class and I’ve been putting plenty of time in on the bigger bike in recent weeks. It's been good so far. I think my style fits a 450 pretty well, and I can’t wait to head to A1 for the first round of the series.”

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“It’s exciting for Triumph to be stepping into 450SX in 2026, and we’re especially pleased to be making our step into the category with Jordon and Austin on the TF 450-X. We originally had the plan to go 450 racing with Jordon, and I know he would have been putting in a lot of effort during the off-season to be where he wants to be in the category. Unfortunately, his injury meant that it wasn’t possible to make the start of the season, and all of his focus is now on returning as soon as possible. He will get his chance to race the 450 very soon, and we can’t wait for that, especially with everything we achieved together last season. We still wanted to keep our 450 plans on track, and having seen Austin on the bike for some test days, I am beyond thrilled that he has grabbed the opportunity to race in the 450 class and will start the season in Anaheim. It’s a great opportunity for him and for us. We’ve been working really hard on the development of the factory bike, and while Austin hasn’t had much time to prepare on the bigger bike, we look forward to getting going in the new year, making steps week-by-week, and then having Jordon racing later in the season.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles