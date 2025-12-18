The following press release is from GateDrop Energy Gummies:

ALiAS MX Partners with GateDrop™ Energy Gummies

The launch of Team GateDrop™ introduces an innovative, rider-first model for action-sports sponsorship.

Hopkinton, New Hampshire — GateDrop™ Energy Gummies is entering the 2026 season with a brand-new product and an equally new approach to supporting the motocross community. The company is launching a scalable, better-for-you energy gummy designed for riders, and unveiling Team GateDrop™, a sponsorship ecosystem that reinvests revenue from product sales back into the athletes and companies who power the sport.

For the program’s debut, ALiAS MX and Adept Creative Co. have joined as founding partners, producing the official Team GateDrop gear and graphics sets.

A New Format for Energy in Motocross

GateDrop’s Co-Founder/CEO Tim Near and Co-Founder/CLO Kyle Tyrrell both grew up racing motocross, and met at the track over 15 years ago. They built the company with the needs of riders in mind.

Each GateDrop energy gummy delivers 20 mg of organic, natural caffeine, plus essential vitamins, natural sweeteners, flavors, and vegetable-based colors. Riders can “scale” their energy dose one drop at a time, giving them clean, customizable energy without the crash. “We created a product that will change the whole energy space, but our goal wasn’t just to innovate the product,” Near said. “We wanted to innovate the sponsorship model too.”

A Rider-Focused Sponsorship Model

GateDrop is shifting its marketing approach away from traditional ad spending. Instead, the company plans to use that budget to support athletes directly and to strengthen relationships with the industry partners who serve them.

When the company began developing Team GateDrop, Near and Tyrrell knew they needed a gear and graphics partner who shared their values. The choice was obvious. ALiAS MX and Adept Creative Co. had the right product quality, the right culture, and a long track record of supporting riders. Partnering with them was the natural starting point for building the program.

“We want to support riders of all abilities, and do so in a way that benefits our industry partners,” Near said. “This company is our love letter to moto, and we want to use it to do good for the sport.”

At launch, Team GateDrop members will receive discounts from partner brands. Over time, GateDrop plans to cover a portion of the cost of essential products that riders need in order to compete. The long-term goal is to scale the program to thousands of athletes across the country.

Near added, “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands on social ads, we can fund graphics, gear, parts, supplies, and race entries for real riders. Our riders will help us build awareness at the grassroots level, including local tracks, races, and riding events.”

GateDrop’s team includes industry experts and former consumer and CPG executives. The company is developing the program with guidance from Jim Gunning, a CPG energy marketing veteran who played a key role in building Red Bull’s original athlete program.

Quote from Tim Near, Co-Founder and CEO of GateDrop:

“Kyle and I both use ALiAS gear and absolutely love the brand. Their products are top notch and Eric cares about the industry as much as we do. The partnership makes perfect sense, and the fact that we are both New Hampshire companies is an even bigger bonus. We’re looking forward to what we can build together.”