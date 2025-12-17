Watch 2014 Millville: Mount Martin Debuts, JMart Goes for First Home Win vs Pourcel and More
December 17, 2025, 10:10am
Jeremy Martin's domination run through the 2014 AMA 250 National Motocross Championship included a stop at his literal home track. Can he win one for the locals against the likes of Christophe Pourcel, Dean Wilson, Marvin Musquin and more?
Spoiler Alert! Results below!
About Dunlop
The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|2 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|9 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Christophe Pourcel
|Marseilles, France
|3 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F