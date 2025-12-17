Results Archive
Watch 2014 Millville: Mount Martin Debuts, JMart Goes for First Home Win vs Pourcel and More

December 17, 2025, 10:10am
Millville, MN Spring Creek (Millville)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Jeremy Martin's domination run through the 2014 AMA 250 National Motocross Championship included a stop at his literal home track. Can he win one for the locals against the likes of Christophe Pourcel, Dean Wilson, Marvin Musquin and more? 

Spoiler Alert! Results below!

Motocross

Spring Creek (Millville) - 250

July 19, 2014
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole, France France 2 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 9 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Christophe Pourcel Christophe Pourcel Marseilles, France France 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom 5 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
