From Yoshimura: On the eve of the 20th year in partnership with Honda HRC Progressive and Yoshimura R&D, Lars Lindstrom and the team treated us to an unforgettable day in the hills of SoCal. Watching Jett & Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas freeride and send it off FMX ramps was something special. Truth be told, no one wanted to pack up when the cameras stopped rolling — the shredding was just getting started. Enjoy. 🤘🔥