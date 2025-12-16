Results Archive
GNCC
GNCC Cruise
News
WSX
WSX Swedish GP
News
WSX
WSX South African GP
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Honda HRC Goes Old-School Freeriding in the Hills of SoCal

December 16, 2025, 2:20pm

From Yoshimura: On the eve of the 20th year in partnership with Honda HRC Progressive and Yoshimura R&D, Lars Lindstrom and the team treated us to an unforgettable day in the hills of SoCal. Watching Jett & Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas freeride and send it off FMX ramps was something special. Truth be told, no one wanted to pack up when the cameras stopped rolling — the shredding was just getting started. Enjoy. 🤘🔥

Read Now
January 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted