Honda HRC Progressive Confirms Returning Roster for 2026 SMX Season
The following press release is from Honda HRC Progressive:
Honda HRC Progressive Eager to Continue Success in 2026
- Last season saw the team take three professional AMA titles
- Jett Lawrence again leads the squad, enjoying an incredible title-winning pace
TORRANCE, Calif. – Riding a wave of success that has seen them win 16 professional AMA championships in the last seven years, Honda HRC Progressive prepares to begin the 2026 race season. The 17-round AMA Supercross series will kick off January 10 in Anaheim, California, followed by the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross series and the three-round SuperMotocross Playoffs.
American Honda’s official race team returns with the same formidable rider roster that it has fielded for the past two years, headed by the phenomenal Jett Lawrence. At just 22 years of age, the Australian has already amassed 10 professional AMA crowns, including the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross titles. With injury having prevented him from successfully defending his 2024 AMA Supercross championship, Jett is eager to reclaim what is widely considered to be the world’s most prestigious dirt bike racing honor.
Racing alongside Jett on another factory CRF450RWE is his brother Hunter Lawrence, who has steadily risen through the premier-class ranks to become one of the sport’s top riders, with four second-place overall series results since he moved up to the 450 class in 2024. The Lawrence brothers have also led Team Australia to the Motocross of Nations wins the past two years, and both are among the favorites to win AMA crowns in 2026.
Honda HRC Progressive’s 250 program once again comprises Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda, both of whom will campaign the factory CRF250RWE. When healthy, Hymas has shown impressive speed over the past year, notching wins in both indoor and outdoor settings. Having fully recovered from ACL surgery performed last summer, the Idaho native will compete in the AMA Supercross 250 West Region.
Shimoda is coming off the best season of his career, having posted race wins in all three AMA series and collected the SuperMotocross 250 championship. Unfortunately, the Japanese native suffered a back injury during the off-season, and his return date is still unknown.
As with Honda HRC Progressive’s rider lineup, the list of key staff members is marked by consistency. Brandon Wilson continues to manage American Honda’s Racing Department, and Lars Lindstrom enters his fifth year as Team Manager, supported by 450 and 250 crew chiefs Grant Hutcheson and Shane Drew, respectively. Christien Ducharme and Cameron Camera continue in their roles spinning wrenches for 450 riders Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, while Thomas Harris and Ben Griffith continue in their roles as 250 mechanics for Hymas and Shimoda.
“It might sound crazy for me to say after winning three championships last season, but we feel like we’re out for redemption in 2026,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Advertising at American Honda. “The 2025 season saw us lose the premier-class AMA Supercross crown after winning it in 2023 and ’24, so we’re hungry for indoor success. We have a great team and an incredibly talented rider lineup, as well as race bikes that have proven to be extremely competitive. With all that and the support of our sponsors, we feel confident that we can achieve success all year long.”
“We’re always optimistic heading into new race seasons, but this time I feel like we have even more reason than usual to be confident,” added Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager Lars Lindstrom. “We’re one of the only teams with a proven platform coming into the season, and the same lineup of riders, who are even more comfortable than last year. I honestly can’t wait to get started.”