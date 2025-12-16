Did You Know Justin Cooper Has Only Missed One Pro Motocross Race Since Turning Pro in 2017?

Justin Cooper 🤝 always showing up

How about this for interesting facts you did not realize: Justin Cooper has only missed ONE round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship since turning pro. Seriously!

Cooper turned pro at the end of the 2017 season and since then, the only time he did not race a moto of Pro Motocross was the 2023 High Point National, when a qualifying crash left his neck bruised and swollen, which resulted in a trip to the hospital. He qualified for the motos but did not end up racing. But that is the only time he has not raced a Pro Motocross race! Other than that, Cooper has started all 92 Pro Motocross races that have taken place since his debut at the ’17 Unadilla National.

Cooper has missed some races in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, mostly when he missed the entire 2021 250SX due to a broken foot. But when it comes to Pro Motocross, Cooper is always there, fast, gets out of the gates good, and he always finishes the races.

JCoop made all the races in 2024. And again in 2025. That's a heck of an accomplishment but one that usually goes unnoticed.

With that in mind, Cooper was selected as our Racer X Rider of the Year for 2025.