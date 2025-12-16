The following press release is from Daytona International Speedway:

Daytona International Speedway Unveils Course Design for 2026 DAYTONA Supercross

Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael returns to design course for 19th year in a row

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway today unveiled the highly anticipated course layout for the 2026 DAYTONA Supercross, part of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, taking place during the 85th Annual Bike Week at DAYTONA Presented by GEICO.

Five-time DAYTONA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael has designed yet another grueling course for the 19th consecutive year, with the 2026 layout presenting some different challenges for riders that will result in extreme riding than in years past.

“We’re extremely grateful to have the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, design the DAYTONA Supercross course for what will be an unforgettable event in 2026,” said Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President. “It’s always exciting to see Ricky’s creativity be implemented into the course design each year as he has an incredible eye to challenge riders for this event. We can’t wait to welcome back our fans for a legendary night to kick off a full slate of Bike Week activities at the World Center of Racing.”