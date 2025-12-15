Watch: WSX South African GP Finale with Anderson, Savatgy, Craig, Anstie, McElrath, and More
December 15, 2025, 8:45am
Over the weekend, the fifth round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) took place in Sweden. In SX1, Jason Anderson (Suzuki) picked up his second win of the season and also claimed the championship over Joey Savatgy (Honda) and Christian Craig (Honda).
In SX2, Shane McElrath (Honda) picked up the race win, but it was Max Anstie (Yamaha) who won the championship.
Check out the results below.
Results
SX1
SX2
Championship Standings
SX1
SX2
