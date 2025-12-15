Results Archive
Watch: WSX South African GP Finale with Anderson, Savatgy, Craig, Anstie, McElrath, and More

December 15, 2025, 8:45am
Cape Town, South Africa WSX South African GPFIM World Supercross Championship

Over the weekend, the fifth round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) took place in Sweden. In SX1, Jason Anderson (Suzuki) picked up his second win of the season and also claimed the championship over Joey Savatgy (Honda) and Christian Craig (Honda).

In SX2, Shane McElrath (Honda) picked up the race win, but it was Max Anstie (Yamaha) who won the championship.

Check out the results below.

Results

SX1

SX2

Championship Standings

SX1

SX2

Main image courtesy of Courtesy of WSX

New stories have been posted