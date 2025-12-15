Watch: Behind the Scenes of SMX Media Days via SMX Insider
December 15, 2025, 4:30pm
Video by of SMX League
Last week, the 2026 SMX Media Days event took place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Join your SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas for a behind-the-scenes look and exclusive stories from SMX Media days.
Below is the Anaheim 1 SX broadcast and streaming times.
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- Anaheim 1 Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
