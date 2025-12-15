Results Archive
Watch: Behind the Scenes of SMX Media Days via SMX Insider

December 15, 2025, 4:30pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Video by of SMX League

Last week, the 2026 SMX Media Days event took place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Join your SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas for a behind-the-scenes look and exclusive stories from SMX Media days. 

Below is the Anaheim 1 SX broadcast and streaming times.

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 10
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Anaheim 1 Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
Anaheim 1 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
