Another season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is fast approaching and another new team for Chase Sexton. However, this time around Sexton has signed a three-year deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki and has said he wants to make this a long-term home. Chase was at the SMX Media Days in California last week and spoke on his transition to the new bike and his goals for this year.

After narrowly missing out on the 2025 supercross championship, by only two points behind Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton is ready to get back to winning and feels that he is able to do so on his new Kawasaki. After all, he won his second ever race on the KTM, a bike he said he never truly felt comfortable on.

“Confidence is good," he said. "I think last year, later half the season was kind of tough for me. So, trying to rebuild myself and get myself back to winning and winning races and fighting for a championship. I didn't win a championship last year. That was tough. So, I think Kawi and myself are both really determined to kind of get back and establish ourselves as the guys to beat. And I think that it's a cool spot to be in and try and get back there. So yeah, right now I just have my head down and it's pretty boring time of the year, just kind of training and stuff. So, we'll see when we come to Anaheim, but I feel better than I did last year in the off-season, just as, like myself and my energy and whatnot. So, we're off to a good start.”