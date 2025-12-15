Another season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is fast approaching and another new team for Chase Sexton. However, this time around Sexton has signed a three-year deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki and has said he wants to make this a long-term home. Chase was at the SMX Media Days in California last week and spoke on his transition to the new bike and his goals for this year.
After narrowly missing out on the 2025 supercross championship, by only two points behind Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton is ready to get back to winning and feels that he is able to do so on his new Kawasaki. After all, he won his second ever race on the KTM, a bike he said he never truly felt comfortable on.
“Confidence is good," he said. "I think last year, later half the season was kind of tough for me. So, trying to rebuild myself and get myself back to winning and winning races and fighting for a championship. I didn't win a championship last year. That was tough. So, I think Kawi and myself are both really determined to kind of get back and establish ourselves as the guys to beat. And I think that it's a cool spot to be in and try and get back there. So yeah, right now I just have my head down and it's pretty boring time of the year, just kind of training and stuff. So, we'll see when we come to Anaheim, but I feel better than I did last year in the off-season, just as, like myself and my energy and whatnot. So, we're off to a good start.”
Chase spoke further on his decision to switch teams once again, saying: “I mean, it's a tough decision. I think, honestly, the one before, when I was at Honda and I went to KTM, I had more options that time. So, I think that was honestly the tougher one. This one was, it felt like I kind of knew where I was going or I knew what I wanted to do pretty early, and then it was an easy decision for me. So, I think the one before that was the harder one, because I had more options and I was younger too, and I didn't really know what to do. So, this one was kind of a no brainer. And I got a really good feeling with the group of people that are there. And yeah, so far, I feel like I've made the right decision.”
As for the longevity of his time at Kawasaki, Chase is not looking to switch teams again any time in the near future.
“It's definitely important. I mean, that was in the back of my mind when I made the decision," he said. "Like I've said it before, I don't really want to change teams again. Like I would love to be able to find a home and stay somewhere for the rest of my career. So, that was in the back of my mind when I made this move. I don't want to just do like another two-year thing and then be done. So, it is a big year. I feel like I'm in the prime of my career and I still feel really young, like as a person and like as a racer, I still feel super young, which could be bad or good. But I still feel like I have a lot of good stuff ahead, and I don't feel like I've reached my maximum yet. So, it's exciting and I think, yeah, it was in the back of my mind. I know that I have to make this this move stick and make it successful.”
So, what exactly does success look like to Chase and Kawasaki? Well winning of course! Chase spoke on the expectations of both himself and the team.
“I mean, they pay me to win," he said. "So yeah, I think their expectations are for me to go out there and to win races at the least and hopefully be in the spot to win a championship this year. So that's my expectation. Obviously, my biggest thing is I want to get better every year and try and improve from last year. And if I can do that, I'll be happy. But I'd also love to win a championship, at least one, and try and win a lot of races. That's the main goal. So, my mindset's pretty much that.”
Of course, time will only tell how well Sexton will do on the new bike. And with A1 fast approaching, fans won’t have to wait long. But the one thing we do know, is that Chase Sexton is perfectly capable of winning right away on a new machine. He has done it before, so will he do it again?