Last week at the 2026 SMX Media Days, our media room of reporters had on the record conversations with over 40 individuals in two days. While this time was mostly with riders, we also got on-record interviews with Feld’s Mike Muye and Dave Prater from the SX operations/management side, plus Ken Adelson from the TV broadcast department. In our talks with Mike Muye, the Sr. Director of Operations for Supercross, we learned about a big change to the race day schedule for Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Muye confirmed the new race day schedule for ’26 supercross events will not have free practice. That’s right, free practice sessions (eight minutes per session) will go away and instead of two ten-minute qualifying sessions like there were in 2025, there will now be no free practice sessions and instead just two 12-minute qualifying sessions. Steve Matthes has mentioned this previously, but now we have it confirmed directly from Muye. (Note, the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross rulebook and the '26 Anaheim 1 SX race day schedule have yet to be posted publicly, but we will post a link to them once they are released.)

Here is Muye explaining the change.

“I think the big thing this year that we focused on was the amount of track maintenance that we want to incorporate in," he said. "So, we've made the decision to remove free practices, and we'll be running two qualifying sessions at 12 minute[s] each. And we use the majority of that extra time for track maintenance and rebuilding portions of the rhythm lanes and those types of things. Whoops are always challenging just because of the time that it takes to build them, but hopefully with the reduced amount of traffic over the whoops, they won't break down as much.”