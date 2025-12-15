2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Dates Announced
The following press release is from MX Sports:
2026 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Dates Announced
Over 50 Area Qualifiers and 13 Regional Championships Set
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The road to the 45th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL officially begins now, as MX Sports proudly announces the full 2026 Area Qualifier and Regional Championship schedule.
Aspiring racers from across the world will once again battle for a coveted spot at the world’s most prestigious amateur motocross event, culminating at the legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. From August 3-8, 2026, the sport’s brightest amateur talents will converge on the hallowed ground to chase national titles, continue a historic legacy and write the next chapter in amateur motocross history.
In 2026, the road to Loretta’s will take place in over 35 different states throughout the country. Over 50 Area Qualifiers will take place, where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region to move on in the qualifying process. After qualifying through an area, riders will move onto the 13 Regional Championships that run through 8 regions in the United States.
“We are grateful to launch the 2026 Area Qualifier and Regional Championship schedule,” said Tim Cotter, MX Sports Event Director. “The Road to Loretta’s includes stops at America’s premier motocross facilities. These AMA organizers are very excited to host racers and families along their journey to Loretta’s. Through teamwork with the AMA and MX Sports, we feel the schedule provides great geographic coverage throughout America.”
Area Qualifiers remain as the steppingstone in the qualifying process for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship starting on Monday, July 28th through Saturday, August 2nd.
“Once again MX Sports and the AMA have put together an awesome qualifying schedule for the 2026 season,” said AMA Deputy Director of Racing, Mike Burkeen. “I am really looking forward to attending some of the races being held at some of the best tracks in the country!”
The 2026 Area Qualifier and Regional Championship schedule continues to include numerous Pro Motocross tracks that continue to be a crucial part of the Road to Loretta’s. With Area Qualifiers being held at Budds Creek Raceway and High Point Raceway in the Northeast, Thunder Valley MX Park in the South Central and Prairie City MX (Hangtown MX) in the Mid-East and Northwest. Then in late May, Regional Championships will begin with RedBud MX hosting the Mid-East Amateur Regional Championship, The Wick 338 hosting the Amateur Northeast Regional Championship and Hangtown hosting the Mid-West Youth/Amateur Regional Championship. Then, Washougal will host the Northwest Youth/Amateur Regional Championship and Fox Raceway will host a Youth/Amateur Regional Championship in the Southwest Region. These National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as the professionals in the Pro Motocross Championship circuit.
The program will also return to other favorites such as Tomhawk MX in the Northeast, The Shoals MX in the Southeast Region, ChilliTown MX in the Mid-East as well as Bar 2 Bar MX in the North Central Region and 3 Palms Action Sports Park in the South Central Region. Prairie City and Bunker Hill will continue to host Northwest and Mid-West ONE DAY Area Qualifiers, while Mesquite MX and Glen Helen Raceway Mid-West and Southwest ONE DAY Area Qualifiers. DT-1 MX Park will host a ONE DAY Northwest Area Qualifier on Saturday, April 18, while Honolulu Hills will host a ONE DAY in the Mid-West on Saturday, March 7 and Oatfield MX will host a ONE DAY Area Qualifier in the Southwest on Saturday, March 21.
Three new locations have been added for the upcoming 2026 year with HLR Motorsports in Huntsville, Missouri hosting a North Central Area Qualifier on May 2-3, while BCMX Adventure Park also in the North Central region will host an Area Qualifier on May 16-17 in Cambridge, Minnesota. The third and final new addition is Metroplex Motocross Park in Fort Worth, Texas, that will host a South Central Area Qualifier on the weekend of April 25-26.
The 45th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place Monday, August 3rd through Saturday, August 8th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
