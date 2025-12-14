Anderson And Savatgy Take WSX Title Fight Down to the Last Lap

Up front, Savatgy hounded Anderson the entire race but Jason was able to inch away at the end and take the first win of the night and take sole possession of the points lead. Behind them, Anderson’s PMG Suzuki teammate, Colt Nichols, made a late race move on Luke Clout to take the final spot on the podium.

After the race, Quad Lock Honda Team Manager Yarrive Konsky was asked about Anderson’s off track excursion, explaining, “He pushed through the straight. You saw him turning on the dirt as fast as he possibly could. One would argue that he was trying to get back on the track as quickly as he could, some would argue that he lost a position to Joey. It is difficult.”

Stark Future’s Jorge Zaragoza grabbed an electric-powered holeshot in race two. Anderson followed and made a quick pass for the lead. Savatgy exited turn one in third but got shuffled back in the lap one chaos and fell back to sixth.

Anderson took advantage of the clear track and took off for an easy win. Savatgy, on the other hand, had his back against the wall to keep himself in position to control his own destiny in race three. If he could get back to second, he would keep Jason within two points and still take the title by winning the third race, but if he couldn’t get to second, he’d be back three points or more and Anderson could clinch the title with a second in race three.

Joey got to work and made his way through the likes of Clout, Vince Friese and Henry Miller. With three laps to go he was up to third but Zaragoza, who was having maybe his most impressive showing of his career, was a few seconds ahead. By the last lap, Savatgy was on Zaragoza’s rear wheel and was able to get by when Jorge missed a triple in a rhythm lane. It was a clutch performance and put Joey where he needed to be heading into race three.

The third championship contender, Christian Craig, found himself on the ground once again and this time he was only able to get back to ninth. This put him 13 points back heading into the final race. Craig would basically need Savatgy and Anderson to take each other out of race three to have a chance at the title.

Craig was able to grab the holeshot and early lead in race three, but it didn’t last long. Savatgy and Anderson made their way by within a few sections, and like we have seen in so many championships battles, the two battling for the title separated themselves from the rest of the field.

This one was amazing. It was winner-take-all, and Savatgy and Anderson went toe to toe for the entire twelve laps. The two went back and forth several times and nearly every pass was made with aggression. The two hit many times and one defensive move by Savatgy even sent Anderson of the track and between lanes. It was a masterclass of aggressive, hard racing without crossing the line of dirty.