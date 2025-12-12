SMX MEDIA DAZE (Matthes)

I had the pleasure of attending the first day of the SMX media days at Angel Stadium on Tuesday morning. We put the audio of day one up on my website if you want to check it out https://pulpmx.com/podcast/smx-media-day-pulpcasts-2/, and props to Feld for inviting some of the top journalists (!!) to attend these. It was nice to talk to the riders in a relaxed setting, although, yes, they all feel great, and the bike is great, etc. A few takeaways:

--Dylan Ferrandis said his bike's frame was amazing, but it does seem like Ducati doesn't have all the parts they need to test with yet.

--ET said his Aussie WSX round struggles were due to the way the whoops were built and had nothing to do with running a scoop tire.

--Carson Mumford's time at Quad Lock and being based in Florida really wasn't good for his mental health. He’s with AEO KTM now and back in California.

Justin Barcia will be a bit behind the 8-ball come Anaheim 1 due to a collarbone break.

—Aaron Plessinger's illness is behind him, but he doesn't quite know what it was (or isn't telling us).

—Julien Beaumer hopes to make it for outdoors and will get the rods taken out of his back as soon as the bones are healed.

—Both Lawrence brothers are in a good spot with their bikes and team.

—Chance Hymas is switching up his program and spending less time at the Lawrence compound than in the past, as being away from his family for that long isn't great for him.

—Austin Forkner may ride the 450 on the West Coast for Triumph until Jordon Smith is healed up.

The next day, I had some podcasts to do with John Anderson at Dubya USA. I stopped by there to check out the push they're making to get all the teams' wheels done. Outside of Yamaha Star Racing, which uses KITE hubs, there appeared to be a ton of Haan hubs ready to be laced up for teams like HEP and others. They're also doing the Ducati TLD team’s wheels. After that, I drove the short distance to Corona to Race Tech. I had scheduled a podcast with Dirt Bike TV's Jay Clark at the RT facility, so we knocked that out.

From there, I drove over to Pro Circuit to see my friend Mitch Payton, who was, as usual, grinding away on cylinders at his desk. We confirmed I can get an exhaust system for my 2026 YZ450. He showed me his KX85 cylinders that he'll be selling, which come with extra water jackets, power valve mods, ported features, and more. We talked about the pre-A1 live show we're doing at the Pro Circuit shop on Thursday night before Anaheim 1, and I grilled him on which coast his guys will be racing (didn't work). It was funny that while we were talking; his phone was next to him, and the names that were calling him and that he was ignoring were pretty big. Because, as anyone who knows him knows, you pretty much have to go down there to talk to him. It was interesting to get his side of the Garrett Marchbanks-to-Kawi 450 situation and the pros and cons of what he thought of the move as well.

After that, I drove home and got with Weege, JT, and Keefer to film our 2026 SX Preview shows at my studio all day Thursday.

Busy week for me!