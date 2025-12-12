Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will host a four-rider 250SX team in 2026, with four full-timers in Seth Hammaker, Drew Adams, Levi Kitchen, and Cameron McAdoo racing the Monster Energy SMX World Championship.

For the Monster Energy Kawasaki team in the premier class, Chase Sexton and Garrett Marchbanks will complete the two-rider roster.

Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through Kawasaki's team photo shoot via Octopi Media.

Make sure to click the images to view them full screen.

The Riders

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

#10 Seth Hammaker

#35 Drew Adams

#47 Levi Kitchen

#142 Cameron McAdoo