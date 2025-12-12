Results Archive
Photo Gallery: Kawasaki 2026 Team Photoshoot

Photo Gallery: Kawasaki 2026 Team Photoshoot

December 12, 2025, 3:10pm
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will host a four-rider 250SX team in 2026, with four full-timers in Seth Hammaker, Drew Adams, Levi Kitchen, and Cameron McAdoo racing the Monster Energy SMX World Championship.

For the Monster Energy Kawasaki team in the premier class, Chase Sexton and Garrett Marchbanks will complete the two-rider roster.

Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through Kawasaki's team photo shoot via Octopi Media.

Make sure to click the images to view them full screen.

The Riders

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki 

#10 Seth Hammaker
#35 Drew Adams
#47 Levi Kitchen
#142 Cameron McAdoo

  #10 Seth Hammaker
    #10 Seth Hammaker
  #35 Drew Adams
    #35 Drew Adams
  #47 Levi Kitchen
    #47 Levi Kitchen
  #142 Cameron McAdoo
    #142 Cameron McAdoo
  Hammaker, Adams, Kitchen, and McAdoo
    Hammaker, Adams, Kitchen, and McAdoo

Monster Energy Kawasaki 

#4 Chase Sexton
#36 Garrett Marchbanks

  #4 Chase Sexton
    #4 Chase Sexton
  #36 Garrett Marchbanks
    #36 Garrett Marchbanks
  Sexton and Marchbanks
    Sexton and Marchbanks

The Riders in Action

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki 

#10 Seth Hammaker

  HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
    HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
  HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
    HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
  HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (2)
    HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (2)
  HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4194.NEF
    HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4194.NEF
  HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4252.NEF
    HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4252.NEF
  HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4266.NEF
    HAMMAKER_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4266.NEF
  HAMMAKER_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20560
    HAMMAKER_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20560

#35 Drew Adams

  ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
    ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
  ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
    ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
  ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (2)
    ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (2)
  ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (3)
    ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (3)
  ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (4)
    ADAMS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (4)
  ADAMS_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20327
    ADAMS_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20327

#47 Levi Kitchen

  KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
    KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
  KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
    KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
  KITCHEN_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20715
    KITCHEN_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20715
  KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (3)
    KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (3)
  KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS3977.NEF
    KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS3977.NEF
  KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4004.NEF
    KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4004.NEF
  KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4024.NEF
    KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4024.NEF
  KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0187.NEF
    KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0187.NEF

#142 Cameron McAdoo

  MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
    MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
  MCADOO_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20430
    MCADOO_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20430
  MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
    MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
  MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0195.NEF
    MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0195.NEF
  MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS3960.NEF
    MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS3960.NEF
  MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4179.NEF
    MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4179.NEF
  MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4134.NEF
    MCADOO_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4134.NEF

Monster Energy Kawasaki 

#4 Chase Sexton

  SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
    SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
  SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4030.NEF
    SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4030.NEF
  SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4090.NEF
    SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4090.NEF
  SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4231.NEF
    SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4231.NEF
  SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0173.NEF
    SEXTON_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0173.NEF
  SEXTON_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-21120
    SEXTON_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-21120

#36 Garrett Marchbanks

  MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
    MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1)
  MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
    MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI
  MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS3983.NEF
    MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS3983.NEF
  MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4080.NEF
    MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4080.NEF
  MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0181.NEF
    MARCHBANKS_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0181.NEF
  MARCHBANKS_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20990
    MARCHBANKS_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20990

The Team

The Bikes

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki 

  #10 Seth Hammaker's KX250SR
    #10 Seth Hammaker's KX250SR
  • #10 Seth Hammaker's KX250SR
    #10 Seth Hammaker's KX250SR
  #47 Levi Kitchen's KX250SR
    #47 Levi Kitchen's KX250SR

Monster Energy Kawasaki 

  #4 Chase Sexton's KX450SR
    #4 Chase Sexton's KX450SR
  • #4 Chase Sexton's KX450SR
    #4 Chase Sexton's KX450SR
  #36 Garrett Marchbanks' KX450SR
    #36 Garrett Marchbanks' KX450SR

New stories have been posted