Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will host a four-rider 250SX team in 2026, with four full-timers in Seth Hammaker, Drew Adams, Levi Kitchen, and Cameron McAdoo racing the Monster Energy SMX World Championship.
For the Monster Energy Kawasaki team in the premier class, Chase Sexton and Garrett Marchbanks will complete the two-rider roster.
Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through Kawasaki's team photo shoot via Octopi Media.
Make sure to click the images to view them full screen.
The Riders
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
#10 Seth Hammaker
#35 Drew Adams
#47 Levi Kitchen
#142 Cameron McAdoo
Monster Energy Kawasaki
The Riders in Action
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki
#10 Seth Hammaker
#35 Drew Adams
#47 Levi Kitchen
KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (1) KITCHEN_2026_TEAM-SHOOT_SX_OCTOPI_TRN-20715 KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI (3) KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS3977.NEF KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4004.NEF KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI__RJS4024.NEF KITCHEN_2026_KAWASAKI_OCTOPI_RSP_0187.NEF