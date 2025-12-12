Long story short, Barcia broke his collarbone he had previously broken and had plated, making this recovery process more complicated than say the original break was years ago. He had five days on the all-new Ducati Desmo450 MX before the injury. Now, he is staying as fit as he can with hopes of starting riding around the new year. Not ideal for a guy who has a brand-new bike, but Barcia has been around the block enough times.

Barcia said the following to the media:

“Yeah, I broke my collarbone the first week [riding the Ducati], so, a bit of a hiccup there. Broke the edge of my plate that was already in there, so it's a little more tricky than a normal collarbone. And I had to take the plate out, put a new plate in, move it over, so there's a lot of little holes from the screws that were there, so. Just in a waiting pattern right now obviously I've been able to start training off the dirt bike. But, yeah, it's tricky. I like to keep it extra exciting though! [Laughs] We, we didn't have enough excitement with the new team, the new bike, so I had to go and have a little hiccup and, yeah, it's a shame but just week by week.”

He added later that his plan is to race the Anaheim 1 SX opener for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He said:

“Yeah, I mean, that's obviously the goal right now. Right now, I'm right at three weeks. Usually a collarbone [recovery] is like four weeks, but this one's going to be longer. Unfortunately, part of it. But, yeah, that's the goal week, week by week right now. So, I'll probably get another X-ray here in a week or so and see what it's looking like. Will the doctors let me to get back on the bike in four weeks? Probably not. [Laughs] So, yeah, it's tricky. But I'm just training, staying fit. My fitness is good.”

He continued:

“I feel like it's gonna be really close. My hope is around Christmas time I get back on my bike. But again, we'll see what the doctors say, but yeah, it'll be tricky, I plan on spending a lot of time in Florida, but I think I'll be back out here [in California] with the team, so that'll be good.”

He later stated: "I'll be on the line. I plan on it," confirming his goal.

Today, Barcia provided an update for fans on his Instagram page. He said in today's video post: