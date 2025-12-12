“It’s Pretty Cutthroat These Days!

While a group of mechanics and technicians tended to the Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450F up on a bike stand before them, seven-time AMA Supercross Champion Jeremy McGrath sat on the back bumper of a Kawasaki Team Green box van and thought about taking a bite out of a turkey sandwich. The 72-time main event winner who almost single handedly took the sport of supercross up and out of the klieg-lit NFL and Major League Baseball stadiums and into the mainstream, looked on while a group of photographers snapped images of Kawasaki team racers Cameron McAdoo, Garrett Marchbanks, Chase Sexton, and Seth Hammaker. Present at the 2026 Kawasaki Racing team photoshoot at the Kawasaki test track nestled in the hills above Corona, California, McGrath was tuned in, both on and off the motorcycle.

“2026 Kawasaki photo shoot, right?” asked McGrath, as candid as ever. “It’s always one of those nerve-racking days because I come out once a year for supercross photos like this and I’m riding with all of the kids and it’s like,‘Wow.’ So it’s definitely a little bit scary, but yeah, I enjoy being here. It’s fun. I enjoyed riding my bike, so that was cool, too.

“I think you obviously want to have some fun out here, but also do it with some respect, you know?” McGrath said on participating in the photoshoot. “The bikes these days are so gnarly and so fast, and I do not ride all the time, and then trying to ride supercross out here, it’s a bit of a challenge. I have to argue with myself when I’m out there that I don’t just try and go hard. Like I have to make myself not do the whoops because I really want to do the whoops. And then there are the bigger jumps out there. It’s a constant battle because I want to just go out there and go like I’m 20 years old again. It’s a blast riding my bike. I do ride my motorcycle, but I just never ride supercross. It’s always sketchy when I do.”

Having raced to his very first professional supercross victory on the No. 125 Team Green Kawasaki inside Sam Boyd Stadium on March 17, 1990, McGrath would power on to race throughout the 2002 season. Based outside of San Diego and still heavily involved in the sport, “Showtime” McGrath talked about what he’s been up to as of late.

“I still live in north San Diego,” explained McGrath. “I do a lot of stuff for Kawasaki. I actually drive side-by-sides a lot. We go out to the desert and do all that. We also have a bike company right now. We have an E-bike company called 101 Bikes. It’s me and Scott Spekovic and Eddie Cole and a few guys. So we mess around with that. I still host a show for Kawasaki called, Kawasaki Science of Supercross. 2026 Supercross is coming up, so there are a lot of requests going on for things that I need to be involved with through Kawasaki. I also help my wife with her store. She’s got a store called, TaDah Hone Décor in Solana Beach and I feel blessed that I don’t have to go to work 9-to-5, which is great. I go down there and hang out and do handyman stuff and work on things. It’s cool. It’s like therapy. I also have one daughter, Bergen, still in high school playing lacrosse, so we’re still in sports and stuff like that. My other daughter, Rhowan, is at TCU. She’s been out of the house for a year and a half. But yeah, I’ve just been hanging with Kim and doing family stuff.”