How to Watch World Supercross South African GP

December 12, 2025, 11:15am
Cape Town, South Africa WSX South African GPFIM World Supercross Championship

The fifth and final round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the South African GP at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.

Only one point separates Jason Anderson (126 points), Joey Savatgy (126 points), and Christian Craig (125 points), so it will be a winner-takes-all finale.

TV | Online Schedule

WSX South African GP WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

Live Timing

WSX Live Timing Page

Other Links

WSX Website

Full WSX Entry Lists

Racer X WSX Content

Racer X South African GP Race Page

Race Day Schedule

Times local to Cape Town, South Africa.

Time Activity

15:30 EARLY ENTRY GATES OPEN [For Early Entry Ticket Holders]
16:15 SX2 Practice
16:30 SX1 Practice
16:45 SX2 Qualifying
17:00 SX1 Qualifying
17:12 SX2 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
17:20 SX1 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]

17:30 MAIN GATES OPEN
19:00 OFFICIAL SOUTH AFRICAN GP OPENING
19:38 SX2 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
19:55 SX1 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
20:20 SX2 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
20:37 SX1 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
21:04 SX2 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
21:20 SX2 Podium Presentation [with SX2 World Supercross Champion]
21:33 SX1 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
21:52 SX1 Podium Presentation [with SX1 World Supercross Champion]
22:00 South African GP Concludes 
*Schedule subject to change without notice

Track Map

2025 Championship Standings

WSX

SX1 Championship

SX2 Championship

Main image courtesy of WSX

