The fifth and final round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the South African GP at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.

Only one point separates Jason Anderson (126 points), Joey Savatgy (126 points), and Christian Craig (125 points), so it will be a winner-takes-all finale.

