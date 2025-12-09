That race against Tomac will be remembered in the history books forever as clashing of two SMX legends.

This year there are no real changes to their programs. Actually, no changes at all. That brings less testing required and a calmness to start the new season. Think about Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac (two other pre-season title favorites alongside the Lawrences and Cooper Webb) who are both on new times and bikes come A1. For the Lawrences, yes, they can continue to improve. But they are all locked in with their settings ready to come out swinging instead of searching for a strong base. Jett noted they had 17 (!) test days last year before supercross. This year, not nearly as many.

“Yeah, last year I think we had 17 test days before A1, where this time we only had a couple,” he said. “So, it's a lot less hectic with testing days, but it's a lot calmer and we're looking forward just for the year to start honestly and get underway.”

Jett’s main goal is to get through the entire calendar year of racing. He has yet to do so while on a 450 full-time. We all know what he did once he got back riding this summer en route to the Pro Motocross and 450SMX titles. Now the question is can he get that #1 450SX plate back?

“I mean, I feel like obviously winning's very enjoyable. But when things are a little harder to reach, it makes that little thing...you enjoy it a lot more,” Jett Lawrence said. “If you just keep winning, winning, winning, winning doesn't get as exciting, you know, like you're just like, okay, yeah, this is just it is what it is. Like in supercross, it's a lot harder to [win], you gotta do a lot of things right to put a win together because it is so difficult and there is so many athletes out there right now in the 450 class that are very well. And supercross I definitely say wins mean a lot more, a lot harder. And like you said, the competitive[ness] is very, very big in supercross, so we're looking forward to it.”

As for Hunter Lawrence, he knows he has a lot of work to do before his name is in the history books alongside his brother and the likes of Tomac and Webb. But the hay is in the barn and the #96 is ready to go.

“I think this year I'm in a better position and I'm a better rider, more experienced,” Hunter Lawrence said. “I feel like we've improved the bike a lot of things we didn't have sorted out last year coming into supercross until like third round of outdoors, some serious stuff. So, that was good. And then, yeah, just looking to get it going.”

That first-year premier class outdoors success does not always translate to 450SX but it appears Hunter Lawrence will take his second strong MX series and transform into a threat indoors as well.