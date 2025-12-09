The following press release is from FXR Racing:

FXR Racing Signs Garrett Marchbanks for 2026 Racing Campaign

Oak Bluff, Manitoba — FXR Racing is proud to announce the signing of premier-class contender Garrett Marchbanks for the 2026 SMX World Championship, marking another significant addition to FXR Racing's growing roster of premiere class racers. Marchbanks return to the 450 class will be aboard the factory Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450, competing in the entire 28 regular season races of the indoor stadium season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the outdoor season of Pro Motocross, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, culminating in the post-season SMX Playoffs and World Championship Final.

Marchbanks has established himself as being one of the most fit riders on the gate with incredible come-from-behind speed and the ability to dynamically make his way through the pack on the track. With several podium performances and standout rides in recent seasons, the Utah native has earned a reputation as one of the strongest and most versatile riders in the field.