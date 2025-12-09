Dylan Ferrandis on the Ducati Desmo450 MX:

Finally, some insight on the all-new Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team! At today's SMX Media Days at Angel Stadium, both riders Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia spent time with several members of the media sharing insight on their off-season, their time on the new bike, and more. This is the first interviews with either rider since the November 18 team announcement.

Ferrandis said he secretly went and tested the Ducati this summer before signing with the team. He was linked to the team for several months, but said ink did not get put to paper on his contract until September. Still, the decision was made because of the experienced team personnel, made up of the old GEICO Honda/Factory Connection gang.

"I knew very early that I wanted to be there on this team,” Ferrandis said.

Ferrandis spoke very highly of the all-new Ducati Desmo450 MX. The bike was raced in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer by Antonio Cairoli but has yet to compete in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Enter the unlikely duo of Ferrandis and Barcia, once banging bars and trading shroud paint, to roll out the red carpet and launch Ducati's foray in AMA Supercross just one month and one day from today.

Ferrandis moves over to the new squad after two years aboard the Phoenix Racing Honda team after spending his entire 250cc U.S. career and early 450cc days with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. He speaks very highly of the Ducati bike in its current form, although he did tell us the first day was rough. Like, really rough. Some extremely unfamiliar settings had him completely lost.

"Like day one, I could not ride the bike," he recalled. "We didn't understand, like, I was not able to triple. I was not able to ride the bike. And [what] happened, it was the height of the pegs are different on the stock Ducati than any other bike. And this was killing me. I couldn't ride the bike. And after testing some stuff, we understand that was the issue."