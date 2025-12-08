Results Archive
Watch: WSX Swedish GP with Anderson, Savatgy, Craig, Anstie, McElrath, and More

December 8, 2025, 8:45pm
Stockholm, Sweden WSX Swedish GPFIM World Supercross Championship

Over the weekend, the fourth round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) took place in Sweden. Jason Anderson (SX1) picked up his first win aboard his Suzuki RM-Z450 as Max Anstie (SX2) continued his hot streak with his fourth straight overall win.

The season-finale will be in Cape Town, South Africa, on December 13.

Check out the results below.

Results

SX1

SX2

Championship Standings

SX1

SX2

Main image courtesy of Courtesy of WSX

