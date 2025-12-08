“It Was Pretty Cool to See the Sport I Pretty Much Gave My Whole Life to, Give Back to Me”

It’s only been eight months since Jerry Robin’s fateful crash in New Jersey in which he sustained a spinal injury that put him in a wheelchair, but you wouldn’t know it if you met him today. Since the incident Robin has been busy working on getting back to a regular, day-to-day life, and he’s come a long way. He also recently started a new job working for FXR, which prompted us to pick up the phone and check in with one of the sport’s fan favorites.

Racer X: Jerry, it’s been eight months since New Jersey. It seems like lifetimes ago, and yesterday, all at the same time. How’s it been for you?

Robin: It’s weird when I sit down and think about it. Time flew man, it’s already been eight months, it went by quick! But it also feels like it’s kind of been forever. It depends on the day, really. It’s been a while, but it also hasn’t. Everybody I’m around says I got back to normal life so fast. It’s weird. A lot of chapters of my life have changed since the injury, but a lot has stayed the same too. I’m still in the industry and I’m enjoying my new job.

When people say you got back to “normal” life quickly do you want to punch them in the face?

No, I don’t get offended or worked up or anything like that over it. For the situation I got back to being at home and out of the hospital fast. I didn’t realize how long people stay in rehab facilities! Some people are there for six months. It’s crazy.