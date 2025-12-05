Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you today from the other side of the world, Switzerland. We're here for the annual Infront Moto Racing meeting with their various MXGP organizers, as well as tomorrow night's FIM Gala... If you would have told me ten years ago that I would one day type that intro to Racerhead, I probably would have laughed, but here we are. Two months after organizing the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations for the first time, it's time for our first-ever FIM Gala, which is tomorrow night in Lausanne and will include all of the FIM World Champions from 2025. MXGP Champions Romain Febvre and Simon Langenfelder and Lotte Van Drunen (who just won a couple more titles at the Mini O's) as well as the top riders from MotoGP, World Superbike, Enduro, Trials, and more.

One FIM World Champion who won't be there is the FIM World Supercross Champion, as that title has not been decided. In fact, while the rest of the FIM standouts are here celebrating in Switzerland, WSX is in Stockholm, Sweden tomorrow night for the fourth round of that five-round series. After last weekend's entertaining Gold Coast round in Australia, the series regulars made the trip nearly 10,000 miles to Scandinavia, where they are experiencing much different weather than they had last weekend in the southern hemisphere.

Not making the trip to Sweden is WSX points leader Ken Roczen, who headed back home to Florida after last weekend's win on the Gold Coast. He's still listed as points leader on the series website, but after this weekend it will likely be one of the Quad Lock Honda riders that are going, either Christian Craig or Joey Savatgy. Jason Anderson is also right in the hunt on his Progressive Suzuki. I will let Steve Matthes dig in on this more, as he was there for the Gold Coast race and spoke at length with Roczen about his plan, which, all along, was to do three WSX rounds, then turn his attention towards Anaheim '26. As it stands, Roczen has 122 points, Craig has 95, Savatgy 83, and Roczen's Pipes Motorsports Suzuki teammate Anderson has 77. Wild cards like Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan do not count in the points. After this weekend, Roczen probably won't either, as he's considered a wild card now too. He's being replaced on the Pipes' team by Colt Nichols as the PMG Suzuki team is still hoping to catch Quad Lock Honda team in the team standings.