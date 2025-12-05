In Racerhead #49 today, Davey Coombs noted a few things on the SMX next program for the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Along with the schedule, DC noted there is a new rule to the SMX Next program—which includes amateur racing in supercross, motocross, and the SMX Playoffs—that requires every single rider to wear a chest and back protector.

You can read the full 2026 SMX Next Supplemental Rulebook (Supercross) here under the SMX Next – Supercross rider information page.

The rule states:

“Approved chest and back protection are mandatory. The protector may be worn under or over the jersey, and it should cover the sternum anterior ribs, posterior ribs, and spine from T1 toT12.”

There also appears to be an updated rule on the concussion testing process. The rule, in red, states:

“Completion of the ImPACT neurocognitive baseline test dated within two years of the date of competition is required to compete. Proof of completion must be presented at registration upon request.”

This rule adds onto the already in place rule that each rider must have a helmet ejection systems, which are used for emergency situations when a rider needs to be treated by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

Also new for 2026 is that riders in the program must be at least 15 years old to compete in the A/B level program. But for 2027, riders must be 16 years old AND must be an A level rider, as the program will no longer accept B level riders OR anyone under 16 starting with the ’27 SMX Next program.

This is on par with the rule change we have been hinting towards for a year now, where the minimum age to turn professional in AMA Supercross and Motocross will be 18 starting in 2027.

Note, the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross rulebook has yet to be posted publicly, but we will post a link to it once it is released.