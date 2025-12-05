The 2010 Unadilla National was supposed to pit Ryan Dungey—the upstart rookie points leader in 450 Pro Motocross—against James Stewart, who was returning to the series for the first time since his 2008 perfect season. Stewart's return didn't pan out, but a different new challenger to Dungey gave him all he could handle. MXGP star Clement Desalle! Check out a fantastic battle right here.

Spoiler Alert! Results below!

