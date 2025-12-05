Below is the full press release from The McGinley Clinic:

ClubMX and The McGinley Clinic Announce Landmark Healthcare and Race Team Partnership to Elevate Rider Care

Casper, WY — ClubMX and The McGinley Clinic are proud to announce a groundbreaking new partnership that will transform the level of medical care and performance support available to motocross athletes at ClubMX. As part of this collaboration, Dr. Joseph McGinley—Owner and CEO of McGinley Orthopedics and The McGinley Clinic—will be the ClubMX Chief Medical Officer and lead the ClubMX healthcare team, bringing with him an expanded suite of innovative services, advanced orthopedic care, premier diagnostic services and cutting-edge regenerative medicine.

This partnership continues ClubMX’s evolution into the most comprehensive, athlete-focused motocross training and performance program in the country. The McGinley Clinic will introduce an expanded range of services to riders, including advanced diagnostic pathways, orthopedic evaluations, performance-focused consultations, referral support, and prioritized access to treatment. In addition, riders will now have access to McGinley Clinic’s nationally recognized innovations—including minimally invasive arm pump treatment, regenerative medicine options such as stem cells, PRP, and additional biologics, and comprehensive orthopedic injury care.

“My passion has always been to elevate the level of care motocross riders receive,” said Dr. Joseph McGinley. “These racers deserve to be treated like the elite athletes they are. I was drawn to ClubMX because their passion for and leadership in rider development, training, health and wellness. This partnership creates an incredible opportunity to reach even more riders from around the world and continue our commitment of supporting privateers and up-and-coming athletes. We’re proud to play an expanded role in the growth and long-term health of the sport.”

The collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations:

-ClubMX, known for its collegiate-level training campus and year-round performance environment, and The McGinley Clinic, renowned for patented medical technologies and minimally invasive orthopedic solutions used by riders at all levels.

-This partnership also supports a robust expansion plan including a future McGinley Clinic location in the suburban Charlotte region to serve ClubMX athletes at scale.

While this new initiative increases McGinley Clinic’s direct role in the motocross community, their ongoing commitments remains unchanged. The Clinic will continue as the Title Sponsor of The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program, support the SMX Insider Podcast with rider injury education and updates, and serve as the Official Orthopedic Clinic for Pro Motocross.

“It is our honor to serve riders, their families, their teams, and the greater motocross community,” added Dr. McGinley. “This partnership reflects our belief in the sport, its athletes, and the incredible people behind it.”

Together, ClubMX and The McGinley Clinic are setting a new standard for performance, safety, and athlete-focused medical care in motorsports.

To learn more about The McGinley Clinic: www.mcginleyclinic.com

On social: @mcginleyclinic