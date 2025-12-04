Ryan Sipes Announces MotoIntelligence Coaching

Ryan Sipes is still doing dirt bike things. After a year as team manager for Stu Baylor's Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki off-road squad, he recently announced his departure and a return to coaching with a new site www.motointelligence.com

Here's a quick PR from Sipes:

After a successful career racing MX, SX, GNCC, Enduro, ISDE, Flat Track, and Hillclimb (!!) events, Ryan is turning to coaching. “With all the different types of racing I did, I learned a lot about technique and how to control a bike. How to make it do what I wanted and how to adapt to whatever I was racing that weekend. I want to pass my knowledge and experience along to the next generation of riders, to give them a better chance at being successful. And not just at moto. I can coach all of it.”

Sipes will be in the Florida area over winter but is willing and able to travel anywhere. Visit motointelligence.com for more details on The General’s new coaching endeavor.