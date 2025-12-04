Insta360 and the SMX World Championship Partner for Insta360 Ace Pro 2 SuperMotocross Edition

With its tough, waterproof exterior and built-in wind guard, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 was made to handle extreme conditions, and its cutting-edge camera tech was designed to capture it! The 1/1.3" sensor, 157° Leica SUMMARIT lenses, and innovative dual AI chip system combine to create silky, cinematic 4K60fps video—even in low-light thanks to PureVideo Mode.

When you're out on the trails or in the middle of a road trip, you don't want to worry about running out of power or storage space. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 has a long-life 180-minute battery that can be charged back to 80% in only 18 minutes and supports 1TB microSD cards. Fill it up, pop it out, stick in a new one, and get back in the race.

Alongside Insta360 Ace Pro 2 in the SuperMotocross Edition are the Flexible Adhesive Mount and the Helmet Chin Mount 2.0. Stick the Flexible Adhesive Mount to your bike and get intense POVs as you race the trails while keeping your camera safe and secure, or use the Helmet Chin Mount 2.0 for immersive, seat-of-your-pants footage. Compatible with most helmet types, this upgraded mount lets you capture your ride exactly as you see it.

"The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Super Motocross Edition is the real deal. This bundle has everything you need. Which camera is your fav?" - Jett Lawrence, 2025 SMX 450c World Champion

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 SuperMotocross Edition includes Insta360 Ace Pro 2, a Helmet Chin Mount 2.0, a Flexible Adhesive Mount, and a 128GB microSD card.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 SuperMotocross Edition is available now for US$419.99 in the Insta360 Holiday Sale with a standard retail price of US$509.99. Why wait? Grab it today and start those engines.

For more details visit:www.insta360.com.