Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Garage Build
Build: Kris Keefer
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
The Triumph TF 450-RC Edition is new to the block, but I have had so many hours on it that I knew exactly where I wanted to improve on this already great first-year machine. With the Triumph TF 450-RC having such smooth engine delivery, it offers very friendly 450cc power for the “average” everyday rider. I wanted to maintain that linear power while adding some more excitement, as well as improving the suspension and chassis when loading the frame on the British brand. Hopping on a 450 that is “rideable” is one of the most fun experiences, and this build created just that. Fun!
Parts Used:
XPR Motorsports
GET Ignition, Remapped
xprmotorsports.com
FMF
4.1 Stainless Full System
fmfracing.com
Hinson Racing
Clutch Pack (Fibers, Steels, Heavier Spring)
hinsonracing.com
Twin Air
Power-Flow Kit
twinair.com
Ride Engineering
22mm Split Triple Clamps, Anti-Twist Bar Mounts, Oil Fill Cap, Clutch/Brake Reservoir Cap, Etched Axle Blocks
ride-engineering.com
FCP Racing
Top Engine Mounts, Ti Footpeg Pins
fcpracing.com
Enzo Racing
Re-Valve/Re-Spring Suspension
enzoracing.com
Renthal
Fatbar 839 Bend Bars, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 13/49T Sprocket Gearing
renthal.com
Works Connection
Open Cleat Pro Pegs
worksconnection.com
Dunlop
AT82 Front 80/100-21, MX14 Rear 120/90-19
dunlopmotorcycletires.com
DeCal Works
Custom Graphic Kit
decalworks.com
GUTS Racing
Ribbed Seat Cover
gutsracing.com
G2 Ergonomics
Aluminum Throttle Tube/Housing
g2ergo.com
Polisport
Foldable Bike Stand
polisport.com
CUD_2776 Simon Cudby Garage Build CUD_2684 Simon Cudby CUD_2688 Simon Cudby CUD_2694 Simon Cudby CUD_2700 Simon Cudby CUD_2707 Simon Cudby CUD_2713 Simon Cudby CUD_2718 Simon Cudby CUD_2729 Simon Cudby CUD_2736 Simon Cudby CUD_2741 Simon Cudby CUD_2752 Simon Cudby CUD_2756 Simon Cudby CUD_2760 Simon Cudby CUD_2763 Simon Cudby CUD_2766 Simon Cudby CUD_2771 Simon Cudby CUD_2792 Simon Cudby CUD_2837 Simon Cudby CUD_2867 Simon Cudby CUD_2880 Simon Cudby CUD_2881 Simon Cudby CUD_2926 Simon Cudby