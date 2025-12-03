Results Archive
Mini Os
THOR Mini O's
News
Results
WSX
WSX Australian GP
News
Upcoming
GNCC
GNCC Cruise
Fri Dec 5
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Swedish GP
Sat Dec 6
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX South Africa GP
Sat Dec 13
News
Full Schedule

Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Garage Build

December 3, 2025, 2:00pm

Build: Kris Keefer
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

The Triumph TF 450-RC Edition is new to the block, but I have had so many hours on it that I knew exactly where I wanted to improve on this already great first-year machine. With the Triumph TF 450-RC having such smooth engine delivery, it offers very friendly 450cc power for the “average” everyday rider. I wanted to maintain that linear power while adding some more excitement, as well as improving the suspension and chassis when loading the frame on the British brand. Hopping on a 450 that is “rideable” is one of the most fun experiences, and this build created just that. Fun!

Parts Used:

XPR Motorsports

GET Ignition, Remapped
xprmotorsports.com

FMF

4.1 Stainless Full System
fmfracing.com

Hinson Racing

Clutch Pack (Fibers, Steels, Heavier Spring)
hinsonracing.com

Twin Air

Power-Flow Kit
twinair.com

Ride Engineering

22mm Split Triple Clamps, Anti-Twist Bar Mounts, Oil Fill Cap, Clutch/Brake Reservoir Cap, Etched Axle Blocks
ride-engineering.com

FCP Racing

Top Engine Mounts, Ti Footpeg Pins
fcpracing.com

Enzo Racing

Re-Valve/Re-Spring Suspension
enzoracing.com

Renthal

Fatbar 839 Bend Bars, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 13/49T Sprocket Gearing
renthal.com

Works Connection

Open Cleat Pro Pegs
worksconnection.com

Dunlop

AT82 Front 80/100-21, MX14 Rear 120/90-19
dunlopmotorcycletires.com

DeCal Works

Custom Graphic Kit
decalworks.com

GUTS Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover
gutsracing.com

G2 Ergonomics

Aluminum Throttle Tube/Housing
g2ergo.com

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand
polisport.com

  • CUD_2776
    CUD_2776 Simon Cudby
  • Garage Build CUD_2684
    Garage Build CUD_2684 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2688
    CUD_2688 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2694
    CUD_2694 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2700
    CUD_2700 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2707
    CUD_2707 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2713
    CUD_2713 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2718
    CUD_2718 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2729
    CUD_2729 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2736
    CUD_2736 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2741
    CUD_2741 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2752
    CUD_2752 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2756
    CUD_2756 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2760
    CUD_2760 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2763
    CUD_2763 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2766
    CUD_2766 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2771
    CUD_2771 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2792
    CUD_2792 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2837
    CUD_2837 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2867
    CUD_2867 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2880
    CUD_2880 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2881
    CUD_2881 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_2926
    CUD_2926 Simon Cudby
Read Now
January 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted