Podcast: World Supercross CEO Tom Burwell on 2025, Roczen's Departure and More

I sat down with the WSX CEO Tom Burwell at the Gold Coast FIM World Supercross round to talk about how the 2025 series is going, the future of the series, Roczen’s departure, working with the OEM’s and more.

Listen below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.