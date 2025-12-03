Results Archive
Mini Os
THOR Mini O's
News
Results
WSX
WSX Australian GP
News
Upcoming
GNCC
GNCC Cruise
Fri Dec 5
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Swedish GP
Sat Dec 6
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX South Africa GP
Sat Dec 13
News
Full Schedule
Podcast: World Supercross CEO Tom Burwell on 2025, Roczen's Departure and More

Podcast: World Supercross CEO Tom Burwell on 2025, Roczen's Departure and More

December 3, 2025, 3:10pm
Robina, QLD WSX Australian GPFIM World Supercross Championship

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

I sat down with the WSX CEO Tom Burwell at the Gold Coast FIM World Supercross round to talk about how the 2025 series is going, the future of the series, Roczen’s departure, working with the OEM’s and more.

Listen below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Read Now
January 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted