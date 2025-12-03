After two SX1 (450cc) races in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), Haiden Deegan is still set to race the 250SX Class of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Deegan won the 2025 250SX West Division title, then re-signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2026 and beyond in August before he finished up defending his 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with another #1 MX plate.

Deegan’s new deal was set to have him race 250SX in 2026 then jump to the 450 Class full-time starting with Pro Motocross and the SMX Playoffs. Now, after his two wild card appearance in WSX where he made his first two 450 starts, Deegan announced on Instagram he is going back to his 250F for supercross. Obviously, this could still change with the ’26 Monster Energy SMX World Championship over a month and a week away, but at the moment we expect to see Deegan lineup at the January 10 Anaheim 1 Supercross opener with his #1W plate in the 250SX West Division. Not only would he be racing with a #1 plate if he raced 250SX West, but he also would have a break later in the SX schedule in the spring to start testing 450 Pro Motocross.

Our Jason Weigandt spoke to Haiden's father, Brian, yesterday and he confirmed Haiden's and the team's plan is to still get back on the 250 now and race 250SX West, then use the off weeks when 250SX East competes to focus on testing and riding a 450 for motocross back home. There are not, currently, plans to try racing a 450 at eastern supercross events, either.

Despite the 250 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team being a THOR-sponsored team for several years now, Deegan's new Yamaha deal will pit him out of the 450 truck at the races, so he will continue to wear his new Fox Racing gear.

Deegan’s caption read: