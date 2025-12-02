While it has been tradition that teams do not announce which 250SX division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross their riders will be competing in until a day or two before the season-opening Anaheim 1 SX, that is starting to change. Last year, we knew almost all of the top riders' respective racing divisions well before the season opener, which was a gift to media members and fans alike as the pre-season talks started to ramp up. This afternoon, ClubMX has announced the four riders' respective divisions for 2026 supercross in a short and directly to the point press release. Thank you, ClubMX! Hopefully this trend continues and we have a solid idea of the full 250SX West Division for the opener before the new year and new racing season. Note, the Arlington SX on February 21 is the 250SX East Division season opener.

The following press release is from ClubMX:

LET’S GO RACING!

A guide to which direction the riders are going

Chesterfield, SC — With the season fast approaching, it only makes sense to provide you with the planned direction of our riders for the 2026 season. As of today: Max Vohland and Hunter Yoder will head to the West Coast and Coty Schock and Devin Simonson will be on the East Coast.

The plan is simple – Coty and Devin have been racing all over the world. When they return later this month, they could use a break in the action. This will allow them to do the necessary testing to get their race bikes situated for east coast racing. The schedule plays in their favor with the first east round being race number seven.

Max and Hunter have been testing their race bikes for a while now and are anxious to get racing. Both are originally from the West Coast, making it an easy trip for them to return home. As racing gets started for them in January, the first six rounds will prove to be a precursor for the balance of the season.