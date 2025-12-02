Brayton, Weege, Phillips and More on PulpMX Show Tonight

We’re back tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, DeCal Works and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Darkside and GET’s Dan Truman to talk about the recent WSX races, Aussie SX and look ahead to 2026 SX.

Justin Brayton’s trip down under as the color analyst for the Aussie SX series is over so we’ll call him to talk about that series, coming back to Race Day Live in 2026 and more.

Lewis Phillips just finished three rounds of the WSX series and we’ll call Big Lew to talk about the series in general, the outlook for it, results and more.

Jason Weigandt’s got some news for the Racer X SX Preview Shows so we’ll have The Weege on the line at some point.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

